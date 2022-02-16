sport, local-sport,

Both St Pat's and Bathurst Panthers are set to play their first Western under 21s games at home, as the second round of the competition gets underway on Friday night. St Pat's are set to welcome Orange Hawks to the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex on Friday night, the blue and whites getting their season underway with a comprehensive 44-10 win over Cowra Magpies at Sid Kallas Oval. St Pat's coach Tyson Medlyn said doesn't really know much about Hawks but believes his team have a good chance of claiming victory. READ MORE: "Being new to the comp, it'll be hard to say how [Hawks] will go," he said. "We had a couple of drop balls in our first game, but it was the first game of the year, so that's expected. "But we just go back to what we've been practicing and that's going forward through the middle, everything taking care of itself from there. "I thought the boys went alright and they put some points on the board." Medlyn said he's hoping his team can improve on discipline. "Once one guy starts firing up, everyone gets the back of it. Sometimes it was not controlled," he said. "We also need to need to know what footy we want to play and stick to that, rather than playing with our emotions." Meanwhile, the Bathurst Panthers will be looking to build upon their promising moments in the opening round when they chase their first victory of the season against Cowra Magpies on Saturday. Magpies were comfortably beaten by the red hot St Pat's side in the opening round but that means little to Panthers coach Ben Gunn. Gunn was impressed with his side's ball control and defensive efforts but knows they'll need better execution against a Magpies side who are sure to improve. "Like with any Cowra team you expect them to be competitive. I'm not 100 per cent sure what they'll be like ... but it's a short turnaround from the opening round and they'll be better for the game," he said. "Pat's are last year's champs so they've been there and done it before. They've had a good taste of what it takes to be prepared for that, so I expect Cowra to be a better team this weekend." The St Pat's-Hawks game will get underway from 6.30pm on Friday night, before Bathurst Panthers lock horns with Cowra Magpies at 4pm on Saturday at Diggings Oval, CSU. In the third and final fixture, Dubbo CYMS will host Parkes Spacemen at Apex Oval in Dubbo on Sunday, with the game expected to get underway from 11.30am. St Pat's currently top the ladder after round one, followed by CYMS in second and Parkes in third. Panthers are fourth, Hawks fifth and Cowra propping up the ladder in sixth. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

