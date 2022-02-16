coronavirus,

There has sadly been another COVID-related death within the Western NSW Local Health District [WNSWLHD] over the past 24 hours. The death comes as there was one new admittance to hospital across the health district over the last reporting period. In the 24 hours to 4pm Tuesday, there were 389 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the health district. READ ALSO: Nurses and midwives go on strike, hold rally in Bathurst The cases were identified through 117 positive PCR tests and 272 positive rapid antigen tests [RAT]. The hospitalisation figure remains unchanged at 17, including one in intensive care, but with the latest death, the figure includes one new hospitalisation. As has been noted by many across the week, the WNSWLHD had stopped providing a breakdown of cases by local government area to their daily update on Facebook. READ ALSO: 'You feel helpless': Nurses in Bathurst are struggling to manage workload According to an update provided by the WNSWLHD on January 24, the daily update will start to focus less on daily number of new cases identified and more on the impact on health facilities and frontline staff as well as vaccination rates, including booster shots. "We want to show the daily impact COVID-19 is having on our staff and hospitals, as well as focus on the uptake of vaccines in the five to 11 age bracket and booster shots - we know these figures are important to our communities," WNSWLHD chief executive Mark Spittal said. "The number of new cases identified really just reflect on what is happening in the laboratory process; in previous phases of the pandemic they were useful but now the Omicron variant is in most of our communities, they are not the best indicator of risk anymore. READ ALSO: Bathurst High looking for past P and C members for centenary celebration "We need to focus on the number of people in hospital across the district because it shows not just the impact of COVID-19 on health services, but also the consequence of not being COVID-safe." As of February 16, there are 320 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 across the Bathurst region. To stay up to date with the latest information regarding COVID-19, visit the NSW Health website or the Service NSW app. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

