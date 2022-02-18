Bathurst schools respond positively to rapid antigen test rollout

coronavirus,

It's been a unique return to school for students across the Bathurst area, with the recommendation staff and students take a rapid antigen test [RAT] twice a week for the first four weeks of term one. But three weeks into term, various schools across the district have reported welcome cooperation from staff and students regarding the rollout, with some 3150 schools across the state receiving tests in January. READ ALSO: Denison College recognises 2021 High Achievers across both campuses Denison College Bathurst High Campus principal Ken Barwick said the smooth rollout of tests at the school has taken him by surprise, given the constant uncertainty around COVID updates. "When I first heard in the school holidays we'd have RAT tests on standby for every family, there were fears as a principal that they'd arrive late, parents wouldn't collect them and they'd cause issues among the school community," Mr Barwick said. "But I'm completely blown away that the Department of Education managed the rollout so smoothly to so many schools across the state, and every resource has arrived on time." READ ALSO: Two Western NSW COVID cases hospitalised with restrictions set to ease Mr Barwick said around 90 per cent of staff and students have accepted the provision of a RAT test. "Parents have been very prompt at letting us know if their child has tested positive and needs to isolate, and students being able to take RAT tests home with permission from parents has further assisted the rollout," he said. Kelso High Campus principal Michael Sloan has also commended the rollout, particularly how've been effective in allowing schools to function as close to normal as possible. "The tests have been useful in swiftly identifying students and staff who are COVID-positive, which in turn has allowed them to isolate sooner and speed up the process of informing others," he said. READ ALSO: Western Sydney's Worlds Collide to bring multicultural sound to Bathurst "It's important to note we're not forcing staff and students to take RAT tests, it's only a recommendation, but we've had mostly positive feedback from staff and students, especially given how difficult these tests were to previously secure. "Crucially, these COVID-safe processes have allowed the school to stay open, which is relieving after two years of lockdown-affected schooling." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/ef70f411-bf3c-4fd4-af63-fd02a0f876c4.jpg/r0_29_1717_999_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg