Businesses to reflect

Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) will host the 2022 Backing Business Forum on Friday, giving businesses around the region an opportunity to connect and discuss the methods they adopted to help navigate the treacherous COVID road. Speaking at the event will be; Vanessa Pringle from Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs, Meg McKenna from The Victoria Bathurst and Fish River Roasters owner Peter Harrison.