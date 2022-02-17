news, local-news,

A WEEKEND of rides, slides, games and fireworks is ahead for Bathurst. The Bathurst Fun Fair is back for two days only on Saturday and Sunday, providing an affordable family-friendly event. The event, which has been held at the showground several times before, is back by popular demand. "Since we left, everyone has been asking us on the weekly to come back," event manager Jade Evans said. "We're getting emails and Facebook messages. So, we were intending to come again towards the end of last year, but a bit of scheduling and stuff sort of adjusted it so we were coming in February." ALSO MAKING NEWS: She said the best thing about the event is its value. For $30, people get entry to the event and unlimited rides for four hours. Tickets need to be purchased in advance online to secure this price, otherwise it will cost $35 at the gate. Alternatively, you can pay the $5 entry fee and then pay for rides individually. "It's a great value event for families," Ms Evans said. The fair's attractions include water slides, rides, food trucks and a spectacular fireworks display on Saturday night at 8.30pm. Some similar attractions will return to the fun fair, but there will also be some new things to enjoy at the event, including rides and food. "This time we have a two-foot Dagwood Dog. It's the world's largest Dagwood Dog, and we have Dole Whip again, from Disneyland," Ms Evans said. "They have these massive, big Dole Whip floats and they're new. They have pineapple, strawberry, watermelon and mango flavours, and it's like the one that you get at Disneyland. "People drive sometimes two hours just to come and get some, so it's crazy. It's got a real cult following like you wouldn't believe." With COVID-19 still a concern, tickets for the fun fair are limited. People are encouraged to get online and secure theirs quickly before the event sells out. Tickets can be purchased via www.ticketebo.com.au/bathurstfunfair. Some tickets will be available at the gate and Ms Evans said people can purchase these using their Dine and Discover vouchers, or the new Parents NSW vouchers. Ms Evans said the vouchers were very popular when the event was held in Orange earlier this month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/535fce3e-a994-4bc9-863f-64e9207281f3.jpg/r0_202_4176_2561_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg