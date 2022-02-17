sport, local-sport,

In just her second start after a long spell, Angel Shark picked up her seventh career win at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday evening. Georges Plains trainer Bernie Hewitt was in the gig for the $4 favourite, who was starting from barrier six in the Gold Crown Carnival 16-25 March Pace (2260 metres), in what was the the first race of the weekly meeting. Hewitt had Angel Shark towards the tail end of the pack for the first lap and the mare wouldn't make her move to the front until they turned into the home straight. Four wide, Angel Shark put her head in front of The Weekend as they straightened for home and once she took the lead, she never relinquished it from the $5.50 chance. READ MORE: The five-year-old mare would ultimately finish ahead of The Weekend, trained by Mathew McCarthy and driven by Hewitt's son Jason, in second and Delightful Me ($5), trained by Ben Settree and driven by Anthony Frisby, in third. Hewitt was pleased with how his mare raced, especially after the slow start to the race. "She went quite well. She settled at the rear of the field and we were in trouble but the early lead time was slow," he said. "Once the speed fastened up it gave us a chance to come into it and she did it pretty well. "The last mile, they were running some decent sections up front and it gave us a chance. She went really well." It was Angel Shark's first win since victory at Bathurst in May last year and seventh overall from 51 starts. Hewitt would claim another winner that night, in the Knickerbocker Hotel 2YO Pace (1730), the final race of the meeting. This time it was his son Jason in the gig for Sargeant, who drove the $3.90-backed gelding to victory over Satellite Simba ($5.10) in second. It was Sargeant's first win in what was the two-year-old gelding's first ever start, following a string of two trials across January and February. Hewitt had the drive for the favourite in that race - Lara Tiara ($2.10) - and ultimately took home the third and final placing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/bc8beb75-6179-433e-b61d-df403db3d10c.JPG/r45_582_5234_3514_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg