sport, local-sport,

BATHURST'S Michael Anderson has developed a strong track record in identifying young driving talent and he'll hope that run continues in 2022 with Brad Vaughan. The Anderson Motorsport team announced Vaughan as their new driver for the Super3 series this year, with the 17-year-old South Australian fresh off a short but successful stint in the Toyota 86 series. Vaughan claimed a pair of podium results in the popular support series after only starting his racing career two years ago. Having driven his Falcon to an overall runner-up result in Super3 last season Anderson will now step away from behind the wheel and give another promising racer his chance in a new category. Team owner Anderson has previously had current Super2 drivers Jayden Ojeda and Declan Fraser make great impressions with the team and he's confident that Vaughan will be a driver to watch into the near future. "I usually like to go around and keep an eye on the other categories that race before us, especially the 86s over most because they were generally racing on most of the tracks that we were at as well," he said. "I really think the series is a great breeding ground for coming into Supercars. "The biggest thing I took note of with Brad was when he finished on the podium at Townsville, especially with some of the drivers that were in that category. "It's a very demanding track and he finished on a podium in a class much like ours, where all cars are scrutinised closely to be pretty much the same. That was a real eye-catching moment for me. "It's not just turning laps around Wakefield Park or Sydney Motorsport Park, it's on a demanding track like Townsville and it was quick." Vaughan follows an identical path to what Fraser took in his journey, moving from Toyota 86 into Super3. Vaughan will be hoping he took can take the same progression into the Super2 series at some point. The Anderson Motorsport journey through different racing categories has so far been a very fruitful endeavour for the Bathurst garage. Anderson's consistent final round at Bathurst saw him win a great battle for second place in the championship. Prior to that in 2019 Ojeda finished runner-up in the Super3 series as well "We've got a great team, with a good car and a good setup," Anderson said. "Everyone that's been in the car has been winning races and getting podiums." Anderson, Vaughan and the team will have a great opportunity this weekend to get to grips with their car ahead of the 2022 season. "We were going to go down to have a two day pre-event for testing by they ended up putting a Kuhmo round on here for ex-Supercars," Anderson said. "We'll have a run in that as a great lead up for Super3 when that's on in a few weeks time. We'll basically pull the thing down, strip it and rebuild it to make sure everything's as good as it can be." The Super3 series will get underway at Sydney Motorsport Park from March 4 to 6. Following that the opening half of the series will move to Wanneroo Raceway (April 30-May 1), Townsville's Reid Park (July 8-10) and Sandown (August 19-21). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/8eec0645-5284-43ba-9608-b8635842605a.jpg/r462_195_3731_2042_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg