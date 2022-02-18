sport, local-sport,

By drawing from players from a range of sports, the Panorama Platypi are a jack-of-all-trades. The Bathurst-based Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL) outfit has a host of players that regularly play league tag, soccer and Australian rules but it's those that play the opposing code of rugby union that will be working overtime in Sunday's match. The likes of Jacinta Windsor, Molly Kennedy, Mardi Watts, Marita Shoulders and Nicole Schneider will be backing up from playing for the Central West Bullettes at Cootamundra on Saturday, in one of their biggest ever games against Super W's Melbourne Rebels in a pre-season trial. Nevertheless, Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw is expecting all of the rugby representative players to back up and play in Sunday's round two fixture at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex. READ MORE: "The girls are all saying they'll be all good to play," he said. "Obviously we'll have to reassess on Sunday if we've got a couple of them that can't play. It is what is but of course we wish them all the best in that game." Grimshaw has already indicated earlier in the week that Woodbridge is one of his teams to watch, so understandably he's expecting a tough match come gameday. "They'll be strong, obviously," he said. "I think they've featured in a grand final and they've been there or there abouts since the inception of the competition. "I think a lot of them have been together for a fair while, so their combinations and all that will be pretty good. "But in saying that, we proved ourselves last weekend and I think we can only get better as this competition guys." Sunday's game will be the first of the season on home soil, so understandably Grimshaw is excited to have the local support. "It'll be sensational," he said. "I've had people pull me up in the street and say, 'We're coming out to have a look'. That'll be really good for the girls. "The competition is creating a lot of interest, more than what I thought it would've around town. It also creates interest when you have a good win. People want to get on board, which is good." The other game scheduled for the weekend was meant to be between Castlereagh Cougars and Orange Vipers at Coonamble on Saturday, however, the Orange club ultimately forfeited the match in the opens grade. It's likely Vipers forfeited the match due to the game being played on the same day as the Central West-Rebels rugby trial, which a number of Orange players were involved in. Goannas have the bye. Sunday's match between Platypi and Woodbridge will get underway at 2.30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/79bc685e-e547-4134-b75b-f44f4b7d7fd4.jpg/r8_996_2773_2558_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg