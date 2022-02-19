community,

After 16 years in the role, Terisa Ashworth has stepped down as chief executive officer [CEO] at Bathurst Seymour Centre, with Karin Florie assuming the role at the start of last week. READ MORE: Bathurst Seymour Centre hires Karin Florie as chief executive officer But Ms Ashworth is, by no means, done with her time at the centre, where she will now move into a part-time role. "I asked the board in September last year if they'd consider a redeployment for me, because while I love it here at the Seymour Centre, I didn't want to work those long hours anymore," Ms Ashworth said. "The board did ask if there was anything they could do to assist me in staying on as CEO, but I wanted to put more focus on other aspects of my life, so they were gracious enough to help me develop a new role here." READ ALSO: Bathurst schools respond positively to rapid antigen test rollout Ms Ashworth's new role at the Seymour Centre will be centred around volunteers, who play an invaluable role in assisting the many elderly and disabled clients who regularly visit the centre. "The new position will not only support our existing volunteers, but focus on recruiting new volunteers," she said. "We've got a number of upcoming projects that'll require a larger volunteer base, including our carer's groups and various other outreach programs, so it's fortunate I'll be able to now focus on area of the centre that I'm really passionate about." Prior to her appointment as CEO, Ms Ashworth spent four years on-and-off working at the Seymour Centre, having dedicated two decades of her life to the facility. She said the change in role brings a number of mixed emotions. "I'm really glad I get to continue on in a new role, because I don't want to lose that relationship I have with the Seymour Centre," she said. "But I'm excited that I'm moving into a a new role, and I hope to be here for a number of years yet." Ms Ashworth said her time as CEO coincided with a period of great change in the aged care and disability sector. "There's some fantastic initiatives happening across the sector, but also many complex ones; it's an ever-changing industry," she said. READ ALSO: Western Sydney's Worlds Collide to bring multicultural sound to Bathurst "The aged care sector is set for big reform next year in the Support at Home program, which will replace both the Home Care Packages and the Commonwealth Home Support Programme, so hopefully these will prove to be positive changes for clients. "There's new opportunities, but also more regulations, and it's great to be able to hire a new CEO with plenty of experience; the centre's in good hands." Ms Ashworth said the Seymour Centre is generally well-visited by clients, however the impact of COVID-19 has affected the number of people visiting on a daily basis. "Prior to COVID, we had around 25 clients visiting on a daily basis, but visitation has unavoidably dipped in recent years," she said. "But with vaccination rates now at a desirable level and restrictions easing, we hope to gradually bring more of our programs back." Most importantly, Ms Ashworth said the new role now frees up her time to focus on specific areas of the Seymour Centre again. "It's been particularly challenging of late to cater for select areas of the centre, especially with the disruptions caused by COVID-19, so it's nice to have some room to move again," she said. "The centre is lucky to have so many positive relationships with other community organisations, and we hope to continue these into the future." Bathurst Seymour Centre is a registered provider under the National Disability Insurance Scheme [NDIS]. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/90862fdc-3ecd-4c2b-a8b8-cc35988a97fb.JPG/r1_133_4605_2734_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg