SHE was one of Bathurst Pacing's star performers of the 2021 season as a two-year-old but will Tony Higgs' Silk Cloud take the next step this year? The Pink Bonnet champion and Breeders Challenge runner-up chases her biggest prize yet when she lines up in this Saturday night's NSW Oaks Heats (2,400 metres) at Menangle. The Shadow Play filly has both the draw and the driver to be a competitive force this weekend, with reinsman Luke McCarthy steered Higgs' runner from the inside gate. McCarthy is back in the gig after steering Silk Cloud to her Gold Tiara third placing, her Pink Bonnet success and her strong Breeders Challenge series in October. A recent first-up fourth placing for Silk Cloud has given Higgs confidence ahead of this Saturday's test. "She went enormous," he said. "She was three wide going into the first turn and sat outside the leader. I asked Amanda [Turnbull] after the race 'I've always had a high opinion of this filly, what do you think of her?' and she said 'I love this filly ... and with the time they ran and the work she'd done I haven't had a horse like that'. "That's a big wrap coming from Amanda. That's a really good confidence booster." Silk Cloud needs a top five finish to make it through to the final and Higgs said the gate has given his filly every chance to make that happen. "Iron Lady gets out well, as does Silk Cloud. Madrid flies from the gate but I expect her to hand up to Remember Me, who is a top class filly. I think she's the one to beat," he said. "We're thereabouts. She's an Oaks-quality filly. The 2,400 is a bit unknown with her. She's never been further than the 1,700m at Bathurst, but she's a strong filly so I can't see her not doing it. You never know though until you get under race conditions." Steve Turnbull is the other Bathurst trainer to feature in the Oaks heats. He'll have Amanda Turnbull driving Pas De Cheval in the opening heat before Mitch Turnbull steers London Legs in the second event. Meanwhile, three Bathurst drivers have been named to take part in next weekend's Lady Driver's Invitational. Isobel Ross, Amanda Turnbull and Emma Turnbull will be lining up alongside Sofia Arvidsson, Jemma Coney, Amy Day, Stephanie Lippiatt, KerryAnn Morris, Grace Panella and Hannah Rixon for the event.

