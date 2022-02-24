news, property, hole in wall, patching a hole in the wall, gyprock, home renovations

The increased time we're spending in our homes has naturally resulted in more wear-and-tear on our interiors with walls suffering from everyday household living. A ding here, an accidental dent there, decisions to move artwork around, or change up the look of a room can make walls look tired and worn out. A recent survey conducted by plasterboard experts, CSR Gyprock revealed that the majority of homeowners who were upgrading or renovating their home had holes in their walls due to DIY drama (21 per cent), mini renovations (37 per cent), design decision changes (14 per cent), as well as kids being kids (12 per cent). The most common rooms for holes in walls included, in the living/dining room (35 per cent), bedroom (27 per cent) followed by hallways (18 per cent). While staying on top of home maintenance sounds daunting, it's easy to repair minor damage yourself and patching holes can be a quick and simple way to re-fresh your home. Here are five easy steps to repair holes in your walls and ceilings. Before you begin to patch the hole in your wall or ceiling it's important to ensure that you've cleaned the area of any debris that may be sitting inside or hanging from the hole. This can be simply done by using a cloth or soft brush. This will make sure that once patched the wall will have a clean and polished finish. To begin patching the hole, simply pour the plaster into a bucket or tub and add water until you get a thick and creamy consistency. There is a wide range of DIY home repair products available, like the handy 'Less Mess Compound' range from Gyprock. Once the compound has dried, lightly sand around the edges of the patched hole if necessary. An important step in repairing holes is to apply one or two strips of tape to cover the hole. Ensure that the tape is placed on the wall or ceiling securely and that the tape is approximately double the size of the hole. For larger holes, use plasterboard pieces included in the kit. Applying tape acts as a strengthening barrier and prevents cracking in the patch. Apply two coats of compound over the tape, allowing it to dry between coats, approximately 20 minutes. Again, simply use a broad knife to swipe across the hole, making sure that the tape and hole are well covered with each layer. In order to have less difficulties when sanding later, try to apply the compound as smoothly as possible. Once you have finished patching and the compound is dry, the final step is to lightly sand the area and prepare it for painting. Make sure you are wearing the correct safety gear and merely sand the patched area to remove any bubbles and smooth the surface. After the area has been sanded, clean the area from any sand or dust created during polishing to prepare the patch for painting. Once clean, simply paint the area with the paint of choice.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jess.wallace/560cc303-b2bd-40fe-89e0-e905ec18c575.jpg/r0_164_4704_2822_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg