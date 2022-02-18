IN Bathurst, summer features extra birds coming here to breed. One around town at the moment is the koel, a large cuckoo, with its noisy young being fed by hapless wattlebirds. This article is about another unobtrusive visiting bird. And it has an amazing backstory. What about this: a bird weighing 200 grams (compare that to the weight of a box of biscuits in your pantry), and the length of a school ruler. Each year, after breeding and raising its chicks in northern Japan or eastern Russia, it leaves. It flies south 8,000 kilometres non-stop, over the Tropic of Cancer, sultry Asia, the islands around the Equator. Taking only two days, it arrives in northern Queensland in August. Gradually it makes its way further south, pausing to 'refuel' and rest. This is the Latham's Snipe, and some have been seen in Bathurst. It is a shy bird. Its varied brown speckled plumage helps it to blend into grasslands. Continually wary of danger, often in pairs, it usually forages at night for invertebrates and seeds on the edge of wetlands. Last week I saw two of them, high lit in the morning sun, on the very wet building site of the former Saint Pat's sporting grounds on Gilmour Street. Because it disperses across much of eastern Australia, rather than gather conspicuously in flocks as other birds of this type do, little is known about it. For example, what is its flight path to Australia, and after arriving does it move around or remain in the same area? Years ago, wetlands were more common; since then, many have been drained, with the land then put to other uses, and now relatively few wetlands are protected. An international study has been underway since 2016, when a Japanese researcher fitted tracking devices on 18 birds, and Australian researchers (based in the ACT and Port Fairy, Victoria) did so on others. In tracking where they feed and roost, and learning about them, a picture can be built of how they use the wetlands. Then we can take care to maintain, protect and perhaps extend its available habitat. Our area can benefit from this research. Bathurst Regional Council oversees the Brick Pits wetlands, a reserve for a huge variety of specialist birds that it's carefully developing on the floodplain. It is good to think that Latham's Snipe might have some dependable, suitable habitat here to refuel before flying north again.

