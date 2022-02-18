sport, local-sport,

AFTER a long pre-season of practice and building excitement the chance for the Bathurst Goldminers to show what they can do on the court will arrive this weekend, with the opening round of the Western Junior League. Goldminers will be once again fielding a boys and girls team in all grades from under 12s through to 18s in the annual basketball competition, which gets underway at several Riverina stadiums this Saturday and Sunday. Bathurst has developed a strong list of recent results in the event, particularly in the under 18s and 16s, and will be confident of making that trend continue. Goldminers coaching co-ordinator Jade Pheils and the Bathurst squads are looking forward to what will hopefully be an uninterrupted season of representative basketball. "We'll be off to Narrandera, Griffith, Leeton and West Wyalong this weekend and then we're looking forward to Bathurst hosting the second round during the first weekend of March," she said. "Bathurst and Orange will also host the last round before finals, which are in the early part of May." The Goldminers did have some initial hopes of fielding several teams in some of the competition's divisions but have settled for a single squad in each competition. "It's the one team per division, 12s through to 18s, and that's working very well for us as a program," Pheils said. "We're looking forward to some success throughout the Western Junior League and we're very excited to head off and get things going. "Multiple teams are one thing, but it's really great to see teams with eight to 10 players in them. We're also limited by our referee stocks. It's good to say that you want four teams in a division but you need four referees to support that." Goldminers are on a mission to equal, or better, their title treble from 2021. Bathurst locked out last year's under 18s titles and were also champions in the under 14s girls division. Along with a grand final appearance in the under 14s girls competition in 2021, the recent results in the younger age group are a positive sign for the Bathurst association. Pheils said she'd love to see some success come the way of the younger sides. "Obviously we're still strongly supporting our older age groups but it is the younger ones that we're putting a lot of focus on," she said. The under 12s boys and 16s girls will play at Griffith, under 12s girls and 16s boys in West Wyalong, under 14s boys and 18s girls in Narrandera, the under 14s girls and 18s boys at Leeton. Bathurst's round of the Western Junior League will take place over the weekend of March 5 and 6. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

