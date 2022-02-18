community,

Several 2MCE programs are returning to the air this weekend after a summer break. Your favourite community radio request show Saturday Night Jukebox is back from 6pm on Saturday. Get in a party mood by requesting your favourite tracks from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, and 90s to today. Jeff Cox, Ron Gibson, Rielle Moises and Noah Secomb look forward to receiving your request via text message 0412 009 923 or call 6331 0092. Take it easy on Sunday afternoon with The Country Music Club, presented by Chris Tobin from 2 to 5pm. Chris plays a range of classic country songs that tell distinct stories. The Country Music Club listeners aren't shy about showing their appreciation, calling in from all over the Central West to let Chris know their requests and connections to songs. Round out your weekend with Jive After Five, presented by Alan Taylor from 5pm on Sunday. Jive After Five is a two-hour musical time tunnel of rock and roll. Alan showcases obscure album tracks, B sides, and lost 45s from the 1950s to 1980s. These are just some examples of the specialist music programming at 2MCE. We also have specialist programs that cover alternative eighties artists, blues, classical music, through to world music. If you love what you hear on 2MCE community radio, why not become a member of the station? As a member you support the future of the station and ensure we can continue providing all the specialist music, and local news and information you hear on air. Memberships are very affordable and range from concession, individual and family memberships, through to higher rates for those wishing to contribute as patrons or benefactors. You can sign up as a member at our online shop via 2mce.org. Tune in on 92.3 Bathurst and 94.7 Orange, or stream from 2mce.org. You can also follow us on Facebook @2MCEcommunityradio, Instagram @2MCEsocial or Twitter @2MCEorg.

