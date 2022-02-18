news, local-news, Chifley Police

An unaccompanied learner driver has been charged with a string of traffic offences following a police pursuit in Bathurst. About 7:15am on Thursday, Bathurst Traffic and Highway Patrol detected a black Suzuki hatchback travelling on Lloyds Road, South Bathurst, travelling at a speed in excess of the signposted 60km/h area. Police attempted to stop the Suzuki, which allegedly accelerated harshly and a pursuit was initiated. At the intersection of College Road, the Suzuki turned before slowing down and coming to a stop. Officers spoke with the driver, a 37-year-old man, who was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result. The man was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he underwent a breath analysis, which returned a reading of 0.199. Inquiries by police revealed the man was an unaccompanied learner driver and at the time had three passengers, including a 13-year-old boy in the front seat and a nine-year-old girl in the back seat. The man was issued a court attendance notice for police pursuit, drive manner dangerous, learner not accompanied, high range PCA, exceed speed by more than 10km/h and learner driver not display L plates. His learner licence was also suspended. The Bathurst man is due to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday 16 March 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/49e4a89a-e392-4be4-b193-f12da59d52ae.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg