Learner driver charged with string of traffic offences
An unaccompanied learner driver has been charged with a string of traffic offences following a police pursuit in Bathurst.
About 7:15am on Thursday, Bathurst Traffic and Highway Patrol detected a black Suzuki hatchback travelling on Lloyds Road, South Bathurst, travelling at a speed in excess of the signposted 60km/h area.
Police attempted to stop the Suzuki, which allegedly accelerated harshly and a pursuit was initiated.
At the intersection of College Road, the Suzuki turned before slowing down and coming to a stop.
Officers spoke with the driver, a 37-year-old man, who was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result.
The man was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he underwent a breath analysis, which returned a reading of 0.199.
Inquiries by police revealed the man was an unaccompanied learner driver and at the time had three passengers, including a 13-year-old boy in the front seat and a nine-year-old girl in the back seat.
The man was issued a court attendance notice for police pursuit, drive manner dangerous, learner not accompanied, high range PCA, exceed speed by more than 10km/h and learner driver not display L plates.
His learner licence was also suspended.
The Bathurst man is due to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday 16 March 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.westernadvocate.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News