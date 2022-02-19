news, local-news,

Local vigneron Sam Renzaglia will join forces with Bathurst Regional Art Gallery [BRAG] early next month for a tailored wine tasting to honour a featured artist in the current CEL: The Artist as Animator exhibition. The wine tasting, to be held on Tuesday, March 1 from 6pm, will be paired with the work of South African artist William Kentridge, who's video creations form a key part of the exhibition, which opened last weekend. Mr Renzaglia said he'll be paring around six South African wines with Kentridge's work to further add to the activity of appreciating art. READ ALSO: Kelso High Campus to include Year 11 students in leadership team "I've put together a host of wines reflective of the rich winemaking regions of South Africa, with chenin blanc, a white grape variety, the most popularly grown in the country," he said. "The wines mostly hail from the Stellenbosch and Swartland regions, and there will also be pinotage [hybrid red] varieties to taste. "It's all about giving gallery visitors a try of something they haven't tasted before, while also putting them in the mindset of featured artists, who were likely sipping these styles of wine while putting works together." Mr Renzaglia said this will be the third such event held at BRAG, with him working closely with audience engagement officer Julian Woods to bring themed wine tastings to the gallery. READ ALSO: Bathurst Regional Art Gallery launches Youth Art Prize for 2022 "Julian's been a big supporter of Renzaglia Wines over the years, and we thought it would be cool to find a common theme in various exhibitions between wine regions and featured artists, as art and wine goes hand in hand," he said. "We also held a tasting during the recent Brett Whiteley exhibition, as he spent plenty of time in the south of France creating some of his best-remembered works; it's a way of making people feel more connected to the artworks." Mr Renzaglia said he always relishes the opportunity to discuss wine for an audience, even if he hasn't cultivated it himself. "These events always require a deep dive into the history and appeal of other wine regions, so it's as interesting a learning experience for myself as it is for the general public," he said. For more information, visit the BRAG Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/f148b0c2-1d6c-428b-88a4-4b2f000dc47b.jpg/r0_20_1717_990_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg