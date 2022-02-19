I refer to the item in the Western Advocate on February 16, 2022 titled 'A call for feedback', regarding council seeking feedback on its Code of Meeting Practice. This code also featured in the policies under review section of Council News on February 12, 2022. Section 4 of the code relates to public forums held prior to council's ordinary meetings and clause 4.5 covers the time allowed for each speaker to address the mayor and councillors at the public forums. The general manager, in his report to the extraordinary meeting of council on January 19, 2022, indicated that it is proposed that the time allowed be reduced to three minutes, from the current time of five minutes. The majority of speakers at public forums are ratepayers and residents who wish to speak to the mayor and councillors about an issue which affects them. Many relate to development applications. Others speak about situations in the council area which they believe should be addressed or attended to by council. Many speakers are not used to speaking in public and take time to get their point across. Any reduction in time would severely disadvantage these speakers. Many of the new councillors, in their campaigns for election, spoke of their ability and desire to communicate and their willingness to "listen to the people who elected them". How ironic would it be if these same councillors, in their first four or five months, voted to reduce the time allowed for members of their community to speak to them. In 2019, a similar attempt was made through a council staff recommendation to reduce the time allowed from five minutes to four minutes. However, due to community outrage and objection, councillors voted not to allow that reduction to be made. It is now obvious to members of the community that an attempt is again being made to reduce the time for them to speak to the councillors they elected to represent them. The suggestion might be made by council staff to councillors that they should compromise with the community and set the time allowed to four minutes. However, councillors should remember that they were elected to represent the community - and the community will be watching this first test to see if councillors whose campaign publicity emphasised community consultation will be true to their word and vote against any reduction in time. Meanwhile, the community is invited by council to make a submission through yoursay.bathurst.nsw.gov.au. Make your voices heard, or your voices may be silenced.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/ce4ce971-cf78-4cb3-9164-83ce6104752c.jpg/r50_79_999_615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg