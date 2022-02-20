Bathurst Rail Museum and Transport Heritage NSW partner up

news, local-news,

A NEW partnership is evidence of how highly-regarded the Bathurst Rail Museum is. The museum is about to turn two years old and, despite a lot of upheaval as a result of the pandemic, it has managed to build quite a reputation for itself. A new partnership could see the museum's name spread far and wide. Bathurst Regional Council and Museums Bathurst have now formed a partnership with Transport Heritage NSW (THNSW), the not-for-profit agency responsible for the management of primarily rail heritage assets owned by the NSW Government. As well as delivering major events, heritage train experiences and education programs, THNSW also operates two public rail heritage attractions, the NSW Train Museum and the Valley Heights Rail Museum. Following a successful event in partnership with the Bathurst Rail Museum in June 2021, a reciprocal membership benefits agreement was signed between THNSW and council. In a report on the partnership, the director of Cultural and Community Services said: "This agreement is of great benefit to the rail museum, acknowledging its place in the hierarchy of transport heritage organisations, broader promotion and an increase in visitation." Under the agreement, THNSW provides members of the Bathurst Rail Museum with a 20 per cent discount for the NSW Rail Museum's 'Museum + Heritage Train Ride', and 10 per cent off at the NSW Rail Museum retail store. Similarly, Bathurst Rail Museum will provide THNSW members with 20 per cent off entry to Bathurst Rail Museum and a 10 per cent discount at the museum's retail store. THNSW and the local museum will also feature the reciprocal benefits in their communications to members and provide links to each other's websites under the partnership. Council anticipates the discount offered to THNSW members will be offset by an increase in visitation and shop sales.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/3854c47e-8a3d-4ff6-a7fc-fafb19d4b06b.jpg/r0_94_5760_3348_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg