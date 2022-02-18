WHAT does it say about the state of our health system when some of the most dedicated professionals walk off the job? In simple terms, a lot. Prior to this week, it had been nearly a decade since the state's nurses and midwives went on strike. On Tuesday, they did it again to send the message that they are at their breaking point. The pandemic has presented them with unprecedented challenges that, as NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) representative Tracey Coyte said, have compounded the problems bubbling under the surface for years. READ MORE: Nurses and midwives go on strike, hold rally in Bathurst As average citizens, we don't walk through the wards often. We rarely see or hear just how much pressure those frontline workers are under to meet the demands for care. So if they are saying the situation is bad enough to force them to walk off the job for hours just so they can be heard, then we need to listen. The government needs to listen. The demands of our nurses and midwives are clear: appropriate nurse-to-patient ratios, a fair and well deserved pay rise of 2.5 per cent, and to withdraw the amendment to the Workers Compensation Act that would force workers to prove they contracted COVID-19 at work. Nurses and midwives, along with doctors and other health workers, are the people in our society that are saving lives. They have had to increase their already extraordinary efforts over the last two years, and as a result they are burnt out, they are struggling with their own mental health issues, and some are calling it quits because they can no longer muster the strength to press on. Their demands need to be met and, if they are, it won't just be our nurses and midwives that will benefit. Everyone will.

