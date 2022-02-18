sport, local-sport,

THEY'RE outside of the top five and in unfamiliar territory, and finding a way back inside the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket finals frame is going to be a test of mental fortitude and cricketing talent for ORC over the last four weeks. That challenge starts this Saturday against the unbeaten Cavaliers at Morse Park 1 and will continue the following weekend against Orange City. It's by far the toughest back-to-back task on the Tigers' 2021-22 calendar, and a matchup they avoided earlier in the season due to two straight weekends of wet weather. Tigers find themselves on a rare three game losing run heading into the weekend, leaving them one point outside of the top five. ORC skipper Dave Sellers said the back half of the season was always going to present the team with challenges. "Obviously we were sitting pretty good in the early rounds but, like I've said before, we were only playing the teams below or equal with us so it was always going to be a challenging second half," he said. "I think if you said at the start of the year that we'd have our finals hopes in our own hands, that would have been amazing. We can still make finals, we just need to win a few games. We're ahead of where we expected to be. "Having our future in our own hands is a good prospect." Sellers finds himself second overall on the BOIDC's overall run scorers list, at an average of 60.17, with his brother, Wayne, the next best at 17th overall. Tait Borghstahl and Tim McKinnon have been the leading bowlers for the team among a solid attack, although their next best wicket taker, Hugh Parsons, will likely be unavailable until the end of the season due to university commitments. It's the depth behind those leading players that ORC will badly need over the next month. "Obviously Ben Cant has been excellent with the bat and I've managed to get a few runs over a couple of games but to take us to the next step we need to score some runs when the guys at the top don't get any," Sellers said. "I think that's probably the main thing that's holding us back at the moment. "We do have a few guys away so that gives some new players an opportunity. We'll just focus on what we can do, just bat and bowl as best as we can." In other games this Saturday CYMS host City Colts at Wade Park, St Pat's Old Boys play Bathurst City at George Park 1, Orange City and Centrals face off at Riawena Oval and Centennials Bulls go up against Rugby Union on Morse Park 2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/bb4f7a9b-5a29-468e-b28f-200a4c17f0c2.jpg/r1338_671_4074_2217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg