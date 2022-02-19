As restrictions lift, there's no room for complacency

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The news that COVID restrictions are being lifted across the state has been welcomed by us all. While the restrictions introduced in the face of a rise in Omicron cases earlier this year were necessary, it's refreshing for the community to be in a place where our lives can start returning to normal. As of Friday, the two square metre rule for venues was scrapped, and QR check-in codes are now only required only for nightclubs or festivals of more than 1000 people. This will be followed by another significant change later this week. From Friday, February 25, masks will only be required on public transport, in airports, hospitals, correctional facilities, aged and disability care facilities and indoor music festivals with more than 1000 people. It's great news but also a timely reminder to all that the responsibility falls on every one of us to keep the community safe. The virus is still out there, and it's still spreading, so if you have symptoms get tested and isolate. We all need to do everything we can to continue to manage our new normal, and remember, the restrictions can easily return, so there's no room for complacency.