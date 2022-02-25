community,

An annual charity event to support local cancer patients is set to return in 2022, with the Country Cruisin' for Can Assist putting the call out to the local community to donate money, as well as items for the raffle and silent auction. The 2022 event will take place on April 10, with a large host of vintage and performance cars, bikes and utes to travel from Rockabilly Cafe to The Foundations in Portland for the raffle and silent auction, with all proceeds going towards Can Assist Bathurst. READ ALSO: 'Smoke Between Trees' cast and crew to attend Q and A at Metro Cinemas Now in its fourth year, the event is held in honour of Ash James, who lost his six-year battle with cancer in 2018, and was heavily supported by Can Assist Bathurst financially in his final years. Event organiser Mel James [Ash's sister] said the fundraiser is hoping to raise another generous sum for Can Assist, with the past three events all cracking the $10,000 figure. READ ALSO: Bathurst actors feature in Crime Investigation Australia "We've raised $53,000 for Can Assist over the past three years, so we're hopeful to stage another successful event this year," Ms James said. "The event never fails to showcase a unique array of vehicles." Ms James said Can Assist volunteers always touch base with event organisers to let them know the funds raised each year are being well spent to assist patients battling cancer across the Bathurst region. "Can Assist support cancer patients through a variety of needs, whether it be accommodation, travel, medical bills, car registration and household utilities," she said. READ ALSO: Bathurst author David Stanley launches final book in Ironbark Creek series "Treatment for cancer can be quite the financial burden, which is why it's incredibly important to support local charities such as Can Assist, as they help ease the strain for patients undergoing treatment." Ms James said it costs $20 for participants to enter their vehicles in the event, with spectator entry to be a gold coin donation. "We're currently seeking support from local businesses to donate items to the event's raffle and silent auction," she said. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or contact Ms James on 0407035285. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/7a49f2c1-d374-4733-9a85-bf5b436fd536.JPG/r8_243_4601_2838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg