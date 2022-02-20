sport, local-sport,

BATHURST 1000 champion Shane van Gisbergen, and Red Bull Racing rookie Broc Feeney will be joined by Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the Triple Eight Racing Engineering entry for this year's Bathurst 12 Hour, the team's 'Am' driver and current GT World Challenge Australia pilot. Having taken part in the event on three occasions before, 2022 marks the second time that Triple Eight will compete independently, running in their Mercedes-AMG GT3. "The Bathurst 12 Hour is one of my favourite events on the racing calendar, and I'm so glad we were able to postpone the event to later in the year to accommodate for the international teams," said van Gisbergen, who won the 2016 Bathurst 12 Hour in Tekno Autosports' McLaren 650S GT3. "It was devastating that the event couldn't go ahead last year, because it's such an intense and gruelling race, and to compete against some of the best drivers in the world for the Bathurst 12 Hour title is pretty special. "I love racing in all forms at The Mountain, but I'm hoping we can capitalise on our podium finish in 2020, and along with Broc and Prince Jefri, give it a real crack in the Pro-Am category." Triple Eight Race Engineering's Managing Director, Jamie Whincup, echoed van Gisbergen's sentiments. "The Bathurst 12 Hour is a marquee event on the Australian racing calendar, where some of the most talented drivers and best-looking cars in the world are on display," he said. "The Bathurst 12 Hour has been a significant event for Triple Eight in growing our excellent relationship with Mercedes-AMG. "We give every single race our best effort, but this year's event will carry even more weight for us as it will be our first 12 Hour running AMG's Customer Racing division for Australasia, a responsibility that we are proud to bear."

