community,

The latest public display from Bathurst's River Yarners has been installed atop Wahluu-Mount Panorama to honour its significance to generations of Bathurstians. A red and pink crocheted gate has been installed on the fence surrounding the area once earmarked for a local go-kart track until a Section 10 declaration prevented plans from going ahead. READ ALSO: Bathurst Fun Fair proves another entertaining hit with locals The gate's design was inspired by the Strawberry Field gate in Liverpool, England, a location that was immortalised in The Beatles' 1967 hit 'Strawberry Fields Forever'. Bathurst River Yarner Sally Neaves said the installation is a means to celebrate the peaceful, inspirational views atop McPhillamy Park. READ ALSO: Jess Jennings won't contest seat of Calare at 2022 federal election "The gate inspired so much imagination and magic through John Lennon's majestic tune, and we wanted to recreate it here to celebrate the serenity of McPhillamy Park and its significance to so many people," Ms Neaves said. "From the Wiradyuri people to campers during race events, this area has been the heart of so many stories and life-affirming moments over the years, and our gate is a celebration of this inspiring public space." READ ALSO: Hines Constructions take home five awards from MBA awards ceremony The Bathurst River Yarners regularly get together to design yarn-centred installations as a means of commenting on local and national environmental issues. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/96028db7-eb2a-4d88-9a28-e0aa8a4662ea.JPG/r2_236_4606_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg