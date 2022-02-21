sport, local-sport,

A four-for from Angus Parsons has helped book St Pat's Old Boys a place in the 2022 Bonnor Cup final. The Saints junior ripped through the Rugby Union middle order, taking the valuable wickets of Brad Glasson, Lachlan Coad, Oliver Newton and Yousuf Qureshi to have the Bulldogs 9-115 after their 20 overs. Saints were made to work for the win, however, the 2019 winners catching the reigning champions with just an over to go but with eight wickets in hand. Opening batsman Nic Broes hit 36, while Cooper Brien came in at three to hit a match high of 39 with the bat. READ MORE: Parsons, who only made his first grade debut for Saints at the start of the 2020-21 season, said it was a great feeling to get the win at Orange's Wade Park on Friday night. "We are all very excited and looking forward to the tough match against whoever we play," he said. "It really helps when the guys bowling from the other end are putting pressure on. Nic Broes bowled extremely well with 2-13 off his four overs." Parsons, who's tally of four on Friday night takes him to a total of six in the Twenty20 competition, admitted that Bulldogs made life difficult for Saints in the chase. "Rugby is a very strong team. Rugby made us work in our batting and bowling performances," he said. "With Ryan Peacock making 38 and Jameel Qureshi 26 not out, they set a competitive total." "Rugby came out strong with the ball with Flynn Taylor getting 1-20 off his three. Jameel Qureshi in the middle tightened our run rate up. "Then our top order Nic, Cooper [Brien] and Derryn [Clayton] all batted well securing the win in the second last over." Saints will now play in their third final in four seasons, having won the 2019 decider by 23 runs against Orange City, before suffering a five-run defeat in the final a year later to Cavaliers. Saints will play the winner of Cavaliers-Orange City, who are set to lock horns at Wade Park this coming Friday, in what will be a massive local derby. The final of the 2022 Bonnor Cup is set to be played on Friday, March 4. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

