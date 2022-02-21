sport, local-sport,

FROM the very first lap of the Manning Aquatic Centre pool on Sunday it wasn't a question of whether Milla Nelson would win her race but how big the margin would be. The answer: 10 minutes. Nelson, 13, was the winner of the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's women short course round two race over the weekend, utilising the momentum from a dominant swim leg to record a dominant success. The junior triathlete completed the course in 50 minutes and 22 seconds. The next closest competitors were Virginia Van Gend (1:00:13) and Fallon Weal (1:01:47). Nelson said that while it wasn't a totally flawless day over the swim, bike and run she was still happy with the overall result. "I felt pretty good today in the swim but over the bike I didn't feel that great around the middle of it. Coming into the back end of that leg though I felt pretty strong," she said. "I've been working on my transitions so hopefully I got a bit faster in those today." The Scots All Saints College student has been using events outside of the region to help further her triathlon skills. "I've been doing the ones down at Penrith. There was one I did just a couple of weeks ago at the regatta centre," she said. "There's an All Schools tri coming up at the regatta centre coming up pretty soon so I've been training for that one." It's been a great season thus far for Nelson, who finished fourth overall in the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's women's triathlon in December. Nelson's run leg on Sunday (13:12) was one of the major points of improvement. Meanwhile in the men's short course race it was Mark Windsor who took the spoils in a close race ahead of Thomas Hanrahan. Windsor took the lead on the bike leg and completed the course in 40:03 while Hanrahan produced a faster run leg to finish just 28 seconds behind. Craig Eves (46:50) won the battle for third ahead of Milla's brother Todd Nelson (47:49).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/7e7b1e73-11c9-4b50-9390-a922221847f2.JPG/r841_1110_3650_2697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg