WITH the absence of the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's two women's long course threats - Holle Simons and Mercede Cornelius-Feltus - Sunday's second round was an opportunity for a new competitor to make the jump up to the top step of the podium. Enter Carina Floyd. Floyd was ecstatic to take the top prize in the latest club round, completing the course in one hour and 10 minutes, and gave praise to the Wallabies for their inviting atmosphere. "I'm doing Huskisson next weekend as a new year's resolution, and my friend Katie Windsor is in the club and she told me to do this as a bit of practice," she said. "I was pretty nervous before it but this is just the best community ever. Everyone was chatting to me at the start and that helped. Floyd said Sunday's race was a wonderful result, although it highlighted her leg that still needs the most work. "I'm a really, really bad swimmer," she said. "I was literally watching videos last week on how to breathe properly in the pool. "I've been home on placement for physiotherapy over the last five weeks so I've been using that as an opportunity to go for some country rides out to Perthville, and that's been really good." The long course race turned into quite the close contest after the bike leg. Barb Hill used her strong swim leg to gain almost a full minute's advantage on Anna Blackie at the first transition, but Floyd, Natasha Lindsay and Candice Falconer all caught up over the bike leg to set up a great finish. Floyd used her strong run (47 seconds quicker than the next fastest competitor) to finish nearly two full minutes clear of the bunch. The battle for second was one of the best battles of the day as Lindsay took the runner-up spot in 1:11:45, just 14 seconds clear of Falconer. Hill edged out Rebecca Hamment (both 1:12:16) in the fight for fourth.

