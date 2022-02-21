sport, local-sport,

While they would've traded in their personal accolades at the chance of grand final glory, St Pat's duo Bronte Emmanuel and Tyler Colley were winners at the Group 10 awards on Saturday. Delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions, Emmanuel was named league tag player of the year, while Colley was announced as Group 10's overall rookie of the year. Emmanuel, who is a part of a star-studded St Pat's side that was odds-on favourites to win the premiership last year, said she was shocked to have won the award. "I didn't really think about the award, to be honest," she said. "There's a lot of good players in Group 10 and within St Pat's also. I wasn't really thinking about my name being up there, so it was a nice award to get. READ MORE: "It did feel a bit weird because the awards normally happen straight after the season but because of COVID and everything that's happen, it was a bit of delay. "But it was still good to get together and celebrate the year that we had. Obviously it got cut short without finals but we basically got to play a full regular season, which was better than the year before." After now missing out on playing a full season for two consecutive years, Emmanuel is hoping St Pat's can come together to claim a sixth league tag premiership. "We'll start pre-season very soon and we have lost a few players, but in saying that we've retained a majority of our core group," she said. "It's very beneficial and helpful, having combinations there and key positions that remain the same. It helps moving forward and puts us in a good position heading into the season." Colley, who featured regularly in the halves for the St Pat's premier league side, was also shocked about his award. "I'm down in Sydney in the moment, so I wasn't sure if the awards were going to be on," he said. "[St Pat's president] Garry Goldsmith reached out a couple of weeks ago and that I'm invited. Getting the award was a bit of a surprise." Colley said he was pleased with how his season went. "I had a bit of a slow start but I thought I built into the season pretty well," he said. "I took a lot of learning from it, playing hard, which was good for me." The Saints youngster currently lives in Sydney and has been training with the Sydney Roosters in an attempt to break through into the tri-colours' Harold Matthews Cup squad for the 2022 season. "I had a full pre-season with them before Christmas," he said. "We've had a few trials but hopefully this week I find out if I'm staying or if I'm going." Colley had previously been apart of the Cronulla Sharks' SG Ball Cup during the 2021 season. In other awards, Bathurst Panthers' Des Doolan finished the top try scorer in premier league, while both the coach of the year and player of the year award went to Orange CYMS' Daniel Mortimer. St Pat's league tag skipper Michelle Somers finished the leading point scorer in her competition with 130 (seven tries, 51 goals). The club championship was awarded to Orange CYMS, while Gary Norton won the volunteer of the award. The leading premier league and under 18s clubs will compete in the Peter McDonald Premiership throughout 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/88dfe165-a470-4d86-9f93-be1a02355e14.png/r5_0_2058_1160_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg