JACK Reen has continued his superb season of racing by taking out Sunday's latest Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon men's long course event, flying past Nick North on the bike leg to win by almost two minutes. Reen got home in 49 minutes and 58 seconds, beating North (51:52) and Jamie Rivett (58:09). North had carried a 32 second advantage out of the pool but that quickly evaporated when Reen caught him early into the bike leg, and spent the rest of the race extending that advantage. Reen's been enjoying a great run of results lately across multiple sports, having also won the Bathurst round of the Central West Inter Club series and also the Bathurst Cycling Club's recent A grade time trial event. He left very little in the tank after his strong bike leg, and he did pay for it on the run, but Reen still managed to extend his winning margin over North in the dash for home. "Overall it was a pretty good day. Can't lie about the run though. I got a stitch halfway through it and just tried to push through the pain. I couldn't do it and had to slow down," Reen said. "I hardly felt it at four km's though, so I felt like I could push it for that last kilometre. The run wasn't as good as I hoped for but I'm pretty happy with that bike. "Eleven Mile Drive is such a momentum course, and I felt like I used it really well today." Reen was able to catch his rival unaware as he made his move to the front. "I caught him just at the start of Eleven Mile Drive," he said. "I could see him along Hereford Street and I realised that the gap wasn't as big as what I thought at first. As I had 50 metres to go in the swim he was just getting out of the pool, so I expected a bigger gap "I saw him struggling with his shoes at the start of Eleven Mile Drive and he had his head down fixing them, and he didn't see me go past. "He looked up and Northy said 'That's my race over'." Reen completed his run leg in a time of 18:58 to push the final margin near the two minute barrier, as North ran home in 19:05. Challenge Shepparton, on March 13, will be Reen's next challenge. The fight for third place in Sunday's long course race was a cracker. Jamie Rivett passed Keith Tuynman on the bike to give himself a handy buffer ahead of the run leg. Tuynman had a lot left in the legs to get Rivett in his sights on the last stretch of the run alongside the Macquarie River, but he would come up just 13 seconds short of the podium. Gus Argent-Smith rounded out the top five with his time of 1:00:59. The next round of racing for the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club will be on March 20. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/26d49040-09de-475f-a308-9be6e94a389e.JPG/r0_617_5085_3490_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg