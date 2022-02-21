sport, local-sport,

ONE of the bottom ranked sides spoiled the part for a finals hopeful while another team trying to get themselves involved in the fight for fifth place beat a competition frontrunner. Finding great balance and strong competitive cricket in country leagues can be a challenge sometimes but this season is certainly delivering. CYMS beating City Colts has opened up the finals race, as has Bathurst City shock success against St Pat's Old Boys. Exciting times ahead. IT'S rare to see a round of BOIDC go by without someone reaching a century or a five wicket haul be claimed. There were a couple of standouts this week but no-one truly stole the spotlight for their team - Dave Boundy's unbeaten 66 for Orange City might be the closest someone came to doing so. This week was all about great team contributions, in particular with the ball. Lots of teams shared the wickets around this week and that will put a lot of confidence into some bowling lineups. HELL will freeze over before Cavaliers lose three straight games and Rugby Union win all three of their remaining matches, while picking up two bonus points in the process. For that reason Cavaliers can celebrate a minor premiership in the 2021-22 season. The job's not finished yet but having that title virtually secured with three games remaining is an impressive feat. Bathurst City, Centrals and ORC should be on full alert for Centennials Bulls, because no-one enjoys coming home in last place. They're the three teams on the calendar for Bulls over the last three rounds, and despite their position on the ladder the Centennials boys have reasons to feel confident. They're playing with zero pressure and are just a couple of big performances away from being a headache for others. NOT only is the finals race exciting, but so is the battle for top batting and bowling honours this season. Henry Shoemark (411) and Darryl Kennewell (19 wickets) are your current leaders but there are a large host of challenges trying to catch them.

