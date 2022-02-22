sport, local-sport,

Bathurst has booked itself a spot in the final of the Central West Cricket Council under 12s, following the defeat of Dubbo at Loco Oval on Sunday. The visitors won the toss and elected to send the hosts into bat, with Bathurst bringing up a score of 155 off 39.3 overs, Connor Hobby leading the way with the bat with 43 runs. Bathurst's bowlers would restrict Dubbo to just 98 runs from 26 overs, with coach Andrew Larnach describing the result as a good win. READ MORE: "It was a really good win," he said. "They batted there overs out and everyone chipped in. Everyone dug in and the main thing, we just wanted to bat our overs out and get as many runs as we could and they did that. "I think they got bowled out in the 39th over and got about 155. We've got a pretty good bowling attack, so I thought it be enough and it was enough." Larnach said it's pleasing to see how well his under 12s team has performed, especially as it's the first season a number of the squad has played representative cricket. "It's really pleasing. They've developed really well," he said. "They've done a good job to make the final. There'll be some pretty handy cricketers in a few years time. "Connor Hobby batted really well, getting about 40, so he was a backbone of our innings. There were a couple of 20s there too [with Mathew Pearce with 23 and Luke Muir with 20]. "The bowling was pretty good, Clem Glentle (2-2 off 3) bowled really well and Beau Larnach (3-13 off 3.6) had a good spell as well. They fielded well and bowled well." Bathurst will now lock horns with Orange in the decider. Orange will host the match as they finished first in the regular season, with the two teams having played once back on February 13, a match Orange won by one wicket at Brooke Moore Oval. The two teams were scheduled to play back in round one on November 7, however, that match was officially recorded as a draw due to rain. Sunday's final will get underway at 10am, with the final location to be determined.

