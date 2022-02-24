news, local-news,

With COVID restrictions easing, wedding bells are ringing. For many brides the past two years have been agonising, with a continuous haze of uncertainty making planning a wedding very difficult. Now that restrictions have been lifted and boarders are open, the countdown to that special day can begin and Bathurst designer Leanne Hamilton is ready for the influx. READ MORE: Leanne named the best in the bridal biz The owner of Leanne Hamilton Couture said she used her downtime to increase her own label and she now has 38 styles plus her supplier labels for local brides to choose from. "I was designing new designs, I was sourcing fabrics, laces and really going through what I knew my clientele were after," Ms Hamilton said. "For me it was just like a drought, it was going to break and then when everybody was able to book weddings again I knew they would all come back in looking for designs. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Three-act bill set to give Bathurst its first heavy metal show in years "So I literally had everything steamed pressed and ready to go when we opened up the first time. "The girls are coming in going 'I didn't know you had all of this' and I'm like well thanks to COVID I do." Despite some wedding dress businesses claiming they have an eight-month wait, Ms Hamilton said her turn around is about 10 to 12 weeks for custom-made designs. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Kylie giving back to Ronald McDonald House Charity Customers also have the option of purchasing a dress off the rack, with alterations able to be made easily. Ms Hamilton is ready to go and looking forward to experiencing her favourite part of the job again, witnessing the moment a bride looks at herself in the mirror and falls in love with her perfect dress. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

