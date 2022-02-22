sport, local-sport,

HE had to wait a full innings to reach the milestone but the wait was worthwhile for Bathurst's Trent Copeland as he claimed his 400th first class cricket wicket during New South Wales' victory over Tasmania on Monday. Copeland clean bowled Tassie skipper Beau Webster (9) to not only give the paceman his milestone moment but it would also trigger the start of the Tigers' demise during the last day's play at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The former Bathurst player would clean up the Tassie tail - removing Tom Andrews (20), Sam Rainbird (0) and the final wicket of Peter Siddle (2) - to finish with his side's top figures of 4-46 and leave their opponents 75 runs short. Copeland had entered the match sitting on 399 first class wickets and was poised to reach the quadruple century in Tasmania's first innings. However, he'd have to wait a little longer after fellow Central West product Chris Tremain claimed 5-48 while Copeland finished on 0-38 from his 14 overs. New South Wales would carry a 63 run lead into the second innings, thanks in great part to a man-of-the-match knock of 88 in the first innings from Hayden Kerr, and would then declare at 9-226 to give the Tasmanians a target of 270 for victory. It looked like it might be Tremain's innings again when he had opener Caleb Jewell trapped in front for a duck, then three other New South Wales bowlers got in on the action to have the Tigers at 4-112. Then the moment finally arrived for Copeland and it would open the floodgates for a memorable session of cricket for both him and the NSW squad. Tasmania's Mac Wright was left stranded on 78 not out after an admirable stand at the crease. At the time of Copeland's milestone wicket his career figures were 109 Matches, 24,973 deliveries at an average of 25.70. He currently has 21 five wicket hauls across his career. Copeland was happy with the achievement but said the match result was the thing at the forefront of his mind. "These sort of personal milestones are not something that's normally at the front of mind, but now that it's happened and it was part of a win at the SCG, where it all started, it feels pretty special," he said. "My mum was there with a few of her friends so it was a special weekend, for a number of reasons. "Certainly Mac Wright and Beau Webster looked capable of taking them to victory and the partnership before that, with Jake Doran and Mac Wright - who was dropped earlier in the innings - was where things looked a bit ominous. "That was getting them towards under 100 runs required at three runs an over so it was nice, on a pretty flat wicket, to see some reverse swing come into play and then some spin from Tanveer Sangha. It was nice to knock them over pretty swiftly in the end." Copeland sits third overall on the NSW wicket takers list, behind only Geoff Lawson (367) and Greg Matthews (363). His tally of 403 also includes the 66 wickets he claimed for Northamptonshire. The second win of the Sheffield Shield season for New South Wales keeps their finals aspirations alive. Their next match will be against Western Australia starting on March 15.

