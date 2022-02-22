news, local-news,

It's been a delayed start due the Omicron surge wiping out live entertainment confidence in January, but The Victoria Bathurst's Backyard Sunset Series got under way recently with a performance from revered Australian folk artist Josh Pyke. Around 150 guests attended Pyke's February 13 gig, which was his first in Bathurst since 2009. READ ALSO: Bathurst wellness centre to host biweekly meditation and mindfulness sessions "Josh was impressed with the calibre of our venue and said it will be a incredible additional location to extend artists' regional circuit past the Blue Mountains," The Victoria brand and marketing manager Meg McKenna said. "This is a positive step into launching tourism for the Bathurst region by bringing national artists into our 'backyard', and for local music fans who won't have to leave town to see their favourite artists perform." READ ALSO: Inland Sea of Sound 2022 to include two new venues for performances The series continues on March 19 with Katie Noonan Trio and on April 24 where The Whitlams will perform their postponed January date. For tickets and more information, visit www.thevictoriabathurst.com.au.

