HE had no idea until after the meeting that he'd reached the milestone so claiming a triple century of training victories came as a pleasant surprise to Nathan Turnbull on Friday. Turnbull claimed his 300th training victory with Feeling Hall Good in the Dubbo RSL Club Resort Pace (1,720 metres), making an early three wide move to sit in the death seat before hitting the lead on the turn for home. It was a gutsy effort from the seven-year-old Mr Feelgood mare who still had just enough left in the tank to hold off late dives from Dynamite Dee ($10, Kellie Munro) and Spageti Legs ($3 favourite, Mitch Turnbull). Turnbull had also enjoyed two winning drives earlier in the meeting with Just Won More (for Josh Turnbull) and Special Meaning (for Stan Townsend). It's been a great start to 2022 for Turnbull, and it's led to him reaching the 300 mark quicker than he expected. "We were sitting at the pub and my wife showed me her phone and said 'Did you know about that?' and I told her I had no idea," he said. "I knew I was getting up there but didn't realise I was that close. We've had a really good start to this year so it snuck up on us." It's already the third win for Feeling Hall Good this season. "The petrol tank was just about reading empty for her at the top of the straight but she was strong enough to hold them off," Turnbull said of Friday's win. "She'd done a fair bit of work during the run which probably isn't her go but she'd been running some good races against a bit better company." Turnbull now turns his attention towards his home meeting at Bathurst this Wednesday night. He'll be fielding a six-strong lineup, headlined by the ever-improving Key Defender in the Gold Crown Carnival 16-25 March Pace (1,730m), with Blake Micallef in the gig. The Parkes Horse of the Year and Menangle Country Final winner has been defying the odds for some time. "He's coming back from racing twice at Menangle and he went super both times," Turnbull said. "They're a great bunch of guys involved in that horse and it's great to see them getting so much out of it, and it was great to see him win down there. "When they bought him he had a breathing issue, so they gave him the operation and it's worked. He's taken the next step over the last month or so. "Of my drives, most of them are good enough to be at least each-way chances. "Bomani is always good over the longer trip and Pale Face Jo won well last week and the horse in the last race [Matai Reactor] is taking a little bit to sort out but I was really happy with his run last week, and he's gone from barrier eight to barrier one this week."

