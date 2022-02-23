sport, local-sport,

A HEARTBREAKING 3-2 loss to Wellington has left Bathurst's division one side in need of two big wins over the last two weeks of the competition to keep their Central West District Golf Association pennants finals hopes alive. In challenging conditions at Parkes the Bathurst side found wins through Reece Hodson and Stephen McDonald but Jacob Lamb, Jake Davis and Danial Stibbard unfortunately couldn't follow suit in a close round's play. The result saw Wellington take second spot on the ladder while Bathurst have slipped to a 1-1 record in third, with games against Dubbo and Forbes still to come. Hodson recorded a thumping 6 and 4 success over Kurt Cusack in the battle of the number ones. McDonald finished 1up against Joe Ryan, Mitch Cusack went 2up over Lamb and Michael McGuire was 1up over Davis. Luke Milgate had a great day out to defeat Stibbard 5 and 4. Hodson said the weather proved to be a big obstacle for all 10 golfers to try and overcome in Sunday's latest round. "The course was in pretty great condition but the day was pretty tough. The wind was blowing pretty hard and a couple of the boys probably don't in conditions as bad as that often," he said. "That was a challenge in itself. The two young fellas [Lamb and Davis] did really well and were only beaten on the last hole. They put in a really good effort. It can be devastating losing on the last but unfortunately that's what happens in matchplay. "Steve also got to the last hole and he won there, which was good. Danial, our number five, played quite well but he said that the guy he played was just better on the day. "Wellington had a decent side. These things happen. We have to move past this week, keep working on what we need to work on, let the boys do their own practice and be ready for Sunday." Bathurst might tweak their top division lineup ahead of this weekend's next match. Hodson said top notch golf is going to be required against two historically strong clubs in the pennants competition. "I think the team will be rearranged. I'm hoping that Justin Sutton will be back in the side," he said. "He'll take up the number three spot and that would move the younger fellas back down the line to four and five, and that will give Danial a rest. "We'll need our strongest side in this Sunday. If we want to make finals then we'll need to have a good win this week, and next week as well. "It's all about preparation and practice so we're able to put two solid rounds together over the next two weeks. "In matchplay things can go either way, so you've got to be prepared for that, and if it isn't your time then I know that our boys have still played well, but I hope we can still get a couple of wins and get through to the finals." In the other Pool B game on Sunday Dubbo recorded a strong 4-1 win over Forbes, echoing the score they produced a week earlier against Parkes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/2b0f411d-c525-475a-ba63-849c20d35591_rotated_270.JPG/r0_813_3712_2910_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg