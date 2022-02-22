Another win for Friends of McPhillamy Park after recent decision

news, local-news,

THE Friends of McPhillamy Park are celebrating after Bathurst Regional Council's latest decision related to the top of Mount Panorama/Wahluu. Last week, council resolved to develop a master plan vision for McPhillamy Park and deliver a conservation management plan for the area. The conservation management plan would give consideration to a number of pressing issues regarding the land. READ MORE: Master plan shows new council is moving on from go-kart track debate Two members of the Friends group spoke at public forum, calling for councillors to support the notice of motion lodged by Cr Jess Jennings. Jan Page said it would be a way to start healing the divisions in the community, which arose when the go-kart track was poised to be constructed on land at the back of McPhillamy Park. "The summit of Mount Panorama/Wahluu, generally known as McPhillamy Park, is indeed a special and unique place that encapsulates the multiple heritages, and its open spaces are loved by locals and visitors alike," she said. "It has been a place of civic pride in the past, a place to show off to the world, but in recent years it has been sadly neglected and a source of deep division in the community. "Tonight, council has a rare opportunity to begin to heal those divisions, bring the community together and begin the process of developing the place that should be the jewel in Bathurst's crown." She said the Friends welcomed the notice of motion. That was clear after council made its decision to approve it as written. Members of the Friends' Facebook group wrote comments celebrating the decision. "I am relieved and thankful this council 'got' how important this place is both in a historic and physical sense," Helen Pitcher said. Juanita Kwok said: "I feel so heartened by this result." Council will decide on the items Cr Jennings proposed for consideration in the conservation management plan at a later date. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

