The Singles Championships continued this week. The Pairs draws were conducted last week and will get underway this week. A Singles Game one: Marked by Norm Hayes. Alby Homer had a very close win over John Archer, 31-30. John dropped the first two ends, then won eight of the next ten ends, leading 13-4. Alby came back with the next three of four including a 4 to trail 14-11. John maintained his lead up to the 25th end when the score was 25-18. Alby then took six ends to equalise on 25-all. Four ends later it was 30-all with John on the mat. He threw a short end (unintentionally) and Alby was able to capitalise, taking the winning single. Game two: Marked by Phil Gray. Another extremely close contest between Susie Simmons and Luke Dobbie ended with Susie the winner on 31-29. Like Game 1, Susie had a commanding lead at 14-2 after eight ends. A '4' for Luke in the 17th end brought him to being only three shots down on 19-16. At the 25th end, he had caught up to level on 24-all. The next two ends had him in front 28-24. Two ends later, the scores were level on 28-all. Luke's single from a great drive put him in front, then Susie's two had her back in front. In the last end (32nd), with Susie's two bowls near the jack, Luke's final shot was just a few inches too long. B Singles Semi-final Only one game in this round was played, the Marker was Mick Sewell. Paul Rodenhuis defeated Chris Stafford 31-16. Paul had a good start with the score 12-1 after seven ends. Chris found his line and length and won six of the next seven ends to be only a shot down, 14-13 in the 14th end. Paul then reset his concentration to drop only three singles to the final 27th end. Two more games have to be played for the next semi-finalist to be determined. Social Bowls Wednesday 16th February Game one: Ray Noonan, Ian Shaw and James Nau won against Ron Cambey, Jim Grives and Wayne Bensley. It was 8-all in the 10th end but from there, Shorty's team kept the lead. The scoreboard showed 12-10 in the 14th end but Shorty and his team added another six. A couple of singles for Ron's team brought them up to 12 while a four in the last had Team Noonan on 22. Game two: Kevin Miller and John McDonagh defeated Jack Smith and Robin Moore 23-20. Jack and Robin led 8-1 after six then 12-4 after 11 ends. Kevin and John scored nine shots in the next three ends to take the lead 13-12. Jack and Robin came back with a 2 and a 4 to lead 18-13; this was quickly outdone by Kevin and John scoring 5,1,4 to lead 23-18. A couple of singles for Jack and Robin ended the game on 23-20. Game three: Norm Hayes, Joe Young and Phil Murray trounced Denis Oxley, Paul Rodenhuis and Marg Miller 39-12. Norm's team had nine on the board after four ends. Denis' team came back with a six and a couple of singles to be only a shot down in the seventh. From there on, Norm and his crew showed no mercy, scoring a 5, 6 and a 7 in their haul. Game four: Bob Lindsay and Bruce Rich had a comfortable win over Garry Hotham and Brian Burke with the score 28-18. While Garry and Brian kept the score equal on 5-all, they were only two-down 13-11 in the 12th end. Bob and Bruce had a 4 and three 3's in the next nine ends boosting their total to 28. Saturday 19th February Game one, rink seven: Ray Noonan and Arch Ledger were trailing 8-1 in the early stages of the game against Bryan Bromfield and John McDonagh. By the 14th end, they had caught up with the score 11-all. The game continued with level scores - 12-all then 13-all. A 4 for Shorty and Arch put them far enough in front to win the game 17-15. Game two, rink eight: A drawn game with the score 17-all was the result between Garry Hotham and Bruce Rich against Alex Birkens and Barry McPherson. Alex and Barry were well in front, 14-2 after eight ends. Garry and John then won the next five ends and seven shots to be down 14-9. Alex and Barry were always in front until Garry and Skippa won the last two ends. Game three, rink nine: Ron Cambey, Joe Young and Robin Moore had a big lead, 18-4, in their game against Jack Smith, John Fulton and Ian Schofield. That was in the ninth end; just four ends later, Jack's team had equalised with a 4,2,5,3! With the score 20-all in the 16th end, Ron's team won six shots in three ends to seal the win 26-23. Game four, rink 10: Bob Lindsay and Pat Duff combined well to win over Paul Reece and Trevor Kellock. Bob and Pat were well away with a score of 12-3 in the ninth but a six in reply from Paul's team helped bring them closer. It wasn't good enough as Bob and Pat had a 22-11 lead in the 16th. Paul and Trevor won four of the last five ends, but still fell short, 24-17. Game five, rink 11: Denis Oxley and Ben Willard (Lithgow Workies) had a big win, 34-13 over Jim Grives and Phil Murray. While the score was level 6-all in the 7th end, Denis and Ben had successive fives and a few singles taking them to a 19-8 lead. Another string of wins from the 15th to 19th ends netted them another ten shots. A five in the last end gave them the 34-13 score line. Game six, rink 12: Another drawn game, this time when Ian Shaw and Bob Foster played Brian Burke and James Nau. Scores were level on 6-all after seven ends when Ian and Bob added 11 shots in the next four ends. Brian and James then had their turn to score, winning nine shots from five ends. Down two shots 17-15, they then equalised on 18-all and drew ahead with a two in the 19th end. A couple of singles for Ian and Bob drew the game 20-all. Bathurst Real Estate Juniors Our four Juniors, Charlie and Harry Morrissey, Nolan Stafford and Flynn Armstrong played a short game after the usual drill and practice. U3A Learn to play Lawn Bowls classes have now moved from Mondays to Saturday mornings, 10am. By the Bowling Shark This week the Majellan Bowling Club was once again a hive of activity. There were several championships matches throughout the week, so let's see how they rolled: Tuesday 15 February 2022 Rink two: Brian Hope, Geoff Thorne and Tiger Smith had a battle against Ron Hollibone, Terry Burke and Ron McGarry. With level scores on the 3rd (2 all), 14th (14 all) and again on the 18th (19 all), Team McGarry scored 7 on the second last end to confirm they were the winners, winning 27-22. Rink three: John Bosson, Ian Warren and Glen Urza struggled for the points against Robert Raithby, Ron Hogan and Gary Cameron who dominated the score board by the 11th (23-4). Team Urza tried everything but fell short in the end to go down 28-19 in the end. Rink four: Dick Graham, Steve Glencourse and Des Sanders were down 12-6 by the 13th against Jake Shurmer, Michael Nobes and Noel Witney. But Team Sanders turned it around on the 16th to lead 13-12 and maintained the lead until the end to win 21-13. Rink five: Bryce Peard, Max Elms and Kevin Miller had a tight match against Kevin Arrow, Russ McPherson and Daryl Shurmer. The scores were tied on the 7th (6 all) and again on the second last end 20 all. Team Shurmer proved too good in the end winning 21-20. Rink six: Paul Jenkins, Peter Phegan and Ted Parker gave as good as they got against Terry Clark, Robin Moore and Alan Clark. There was nothing in the match for the first 15 ends with only a 1-point margin separating both teams. But by the 21st end Team Clarke proved they had what it takes to win the match 16-11. Wednesday 15 February 2022 Rink 10: Wendy Rayner, Mel Parker and Mel Stephens were behind Des Sanders, Kerry Lucas and Alan Clark for the first 8 ends where the scores were tied. From here it was too and fro to see who had the lead, with Team Stephens proving too good 20-17. Rink 11: Dawn Howarth and Peggy McIntosh were down after six ends against Marg Nyland and Leonie McGarry who maintained their lead for the remainder of the match to win 23-9. Rink 12: Lorna Hayes, Pauline Clark and Liz Draper proved they had what it takes against Ray Miller, Robin Adams and Ron McGarry with a commanding lead of 11-5 after 7 ends. Team McGarry fought back to level the match on the second last end with Team Draper taking the honours 18-16 in the end. Rink 13: Marlene Hayes, Sue Murray and Tim Pickstone were amongst it against Val Zylstra, Betsy Thornberry and Robyn Stenhouse. This was a close match for 15 ends with scores tied twice. Team Stenhouse proved they had what it takes to win 23-15. Saturday 19 February 2022 Rink one: George Ballard, Tiger Smith and Michael Nobes were behind the eight ball from the start against Peter Phegan, Phillipe Legall and Paul Galvin. Team Galvin dominated from the start to get out to a 19-4 lead by the 13th. Team Galvin taking the win 25-15. Rink two: John Bosson (swing bowler), Ray Minogue and Hugh Brennan struggled to gain points in the beginning against John Bosson, Graham Scott and Jeff Adams. Team Adams were out to a 14-4 lead by the 11th. But Team Brennan fought back to be 19-14 in front. Team Brennan sliding home for the win 20-16. Rink three - A Pairs Championship - Semi Final: Peter Naylor and Mick McDonald opened the scoring against Peter Drew and Dave Josh. With a close match for the first 14 ends it was anyone's match, Team McDonald proved they still have what it takes to win 26-15. Rink four - A Pairs Championship - Semi Final: John Croker and Lacie Kostza were out to a 10-2 lead by the 5th against Colin Pickstone and Tim Pickstone. From There Team Kostza had the lead and took an easy win 22-14. Rink five: Ted Parker and Ken Hartwig battled it out for 25 ends against Athol Flanagan and Kerry Connors. The scores were tied on the 21st (19 all) and again on the 23rd (20 all). The match came down to the wire for Team Hartwig to take the win 24-22. Rink six: Ron Hogan and Glen Urza were smashing it out of the park from the start with a 15-0 lead by the 9th against Dick Graham and Noel Witney. Team Urza continued from there to dominate the match to win 26-11. Rink seven: Terry Clark and Ron McGarry opened the scoring in their match against John Banning and Des Sanders. But with level scores on the 8th (5 all) Team Sanders took over the points gathering to win the match 32-17. Rink eight: Peter Martin and Max Elms levelled the scores on the 6th (7 all) against Terry James and Daryl Shurmer. From there Team Shurmer pulled out all the stops to get over the line with the win of 26-14. This wrap up another week at the Majellan Bowling Club, but before we go a special shout out to the family of Kevin Howard who is currently being treated in Bathurst Hospital. Our thoughts and prayers to you all at this time. So, until next week be kind to each other see you on the green and Stay Frosty. This week the women played one game of fours, with Annette McPherson being skip for Maureen Josh, Elaine Carter and Judy Rodenhuis while Annette Myers was skip for Julie Martello (playing lead and number three) and Rhonda Henry. Players on both teams bowled some excellent shots and were evenly matched throughout the game. Until the 12th end, Annette Myers' team held the lead but after equalling the score on the 13th end, Annette McPherson's team went on to establish a tight lead till the game ended. An enjoyably competitive game was reflected in the final score of 14 to 12.

