THE weekend's NSW Junior Under 9-13 Track Cycling Championships at Dubbo was an opportunity for Bathurst Cycling Club's younger riders to experience a competitive environment - any many relished the chance. Experience and enjoyment are the main aims for the younger age groups, so to return home with a big collection of medals was an added bonus for the Bathurst squad. James Swan enjoyed a winning treble in the under 9s boys time trial, scratch and sprint while Nadia Gallagher achieved the same triple treat of success in the under 9s girls time trial, scratch and sprint derby. Jenna Gallagher was another standout performer as she took home gold - an almost a new record in the time trial - while adding silver in the scratch and sprint derby to her name. Gallagher's mother, Toireasa, said the wins were all the more satisfying for her daughter given the challenges the weather threw her way. She won the 400m time trial and it was blowing a gale. It was roughly 50km/h wins up there but she only finished 0.1 seconds off the record so she had a really great ride," she said. "She was ecstatic to see that. She's been training so hard lately so to see the results has her over the moon." On top of her achievements from the weekend Gallagher was also awarded the NSW Under 13s Girls Junior Rider of the Year. The award is determined from a combined pointscore from the NSW road and track events, which demonstrates the adaptability that Gallagher has shown on two wheels. "A lot of it comes down to natural talent for her," he said. "She trains once a week and then races, so it's not full-time training. It's more about enjoyment for her and that's paying off at the moment." There were other great podium performances for the Bathurst team. David Kirby came back to Bathurst with a silver in the under 11s boys time trial and a bronze in the sprint derby while Audrey Smith won silver in the under 9s girls time trial and a pair of bronze medals from the sprint derby and the scratch. The action at state level will continue from this Friday with the Junior Under 15s to 17s State Track Championships and the Under 19s, Elite & Para State Track Championships taking place at Dunc Gray Velodrome.

