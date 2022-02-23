sport, local-sport,

Bathurst's Riley George could well be on his way to making the cut for the final NSW Basketball under 16s country boys team. The talented 14-year-old was selected in a squad of 24 athletes who will attend the next camp for squad selectors at Niagara Park on the Central Coast from March 26-27. The Bathurst Goldminers junior said he was "very happy" when he found out his selected. "The squad was announced on Facebook on Friday, so I just found out through Facebook," he said. READ MORE: "I was very happy when he found out. "The next trials are at the end of March and then maybe they'll have more after that." George, who plays in the Goldminers under 16s team in the Basketball NSW Regional Western Youth League, said it's been a goal of his for sometime to make it into the team. The Kelso High Campus student, who will be turning 15 later this year, said he had to go away to a trial earlier this year, in an attempt to be named in the squad. "We had to go away for a trial to get into the squad at Newcastle," he explained. George is set to be coached by Tom Farrar, who is also the head coach of Illawarra's State Performance Program. The assistant coaches for the under 16s boys team will be Alvin Caoyonan, from Byron Bay, and Andrew Williams, from Coffs Harbour. Having already gotten a taste of his coaching style at the trial, George is eager to continue training under Farrar. "He's a really good coach. I had a lot of fun with him," he said. George is just one of two basketballers from the Central West region to be selected in the team, the other being Jett Chaniotis from Lithgow Lazers, while Kobe O'Callaghan from Leeton Eagles also competes in the Western Youth League. George was a part of the successful Goldminers under 16s that competed in the opening round of the Basketball NSW Regional Western Youth League at West Wyalong over the weekend. George featured in all three games for the under 16s boys team, scoring a high of 33 in the opening match against hosts West Wyalong Wildcats. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/265bf749-17d3-43c1-a899-b2a6fce9b678.JPG/r425_131_3612_1932_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg