This Sunday's Sofala Show should be a real country style event for families and a great catch up for lots of people who have not been able to attend social events for the past couple of years. Show President Dave Murray is hoping for a good turnout of attendees, reasonable weather, and just a fun, family day for everybody. Details of events and sections as well as stall bookings can be found at www.sofalashow.com. It's a nice drive to Sofala on any Sunday but Bathurst residents will love a visit to the village Show. Please don't miss out. A recent property inspection showed lots of paddocks exposed to winter winds from the south west "where the wind's like a whetted knife". This has implications for young animals that are born in rough weather as well as for freshly shorn sheep. Some properties have been protected by shelter belts and good results have been achieved with Leyland Cypress. Newer homes are often built on hilltops to take advantage of the views, but they can be exposed to strong winds. One prospective lady buyer told me, "The wind won't worry us, we're planning to live in the house". The last blackberry spraying jobs have been completed and any Bathurst burrs that remain will be collected as their seeds are now formed. It is obvious that the St Johns Wort problem has greatly magnified during the two La Nina years and the mature plants can be seen as a very dark brown scourge across large areas close to Mount Panorama. Animal lovers will probably join me in saluting Limbo Larry after his good win in the Billy Soo Memorial at Blayney last week. He was born in October 2012, has won 12 of his 306 starts, been placed 84 times and is obviously loved by driver Jed Betts and all the family. Limbo Larry's sire Abercrombie Dexter would be justly proud of his very tough son. "Standing by the ruins of a station homestead inland from Port Hedland, a worn out land, red earth, blazing sun, not a tree, an alleged river with occasional water in it; the old home was built in the 1800's you marvel at the courage of the English family who ran sheep here, cut off from the world, from help and from healing as surely as if they had been marooned on Mars." I took this paragraph from a book and it describes pretty well the struggles that our ancestors would have went through as they settled a lot of country that was vastly different to their own homeland. Three months of summer will come to an end in a matter of days. Here is a little snapshot of our district at the end of the season: We are all noticing how quickly our autumn season has dried off, and in a local area I saw a loaded B-double cross a paddock track where a motorbike would have found itself bogged down just five weeks ago. Most properties are conservatively stocked and carry a large volume of tall grass with mulch underneath, and a good autumn is assured, but 25 millimetres of rain to sow fodder crops into will be welcome. For those who are noticing the bronze colour of sunset during the past two weeks, I'm assured by several friends that the colour and reflection is due to the clouds of particles from last month's Tongan earthquake. Maybe this is true as the sunsets are really unusual at the moment. Stock Agents at Hamilton, Victoria are proud of their record that was set on December 15, 2021. All the HRLE 59,487 NLIS electronic sheep tags were scanned on sheep and lambs sold that day. An 80 year old school mate remembers how we learnt that hell is not flame free. He recalls all the people who will sizzle in hell; the town drunk, the fallen women, the SP bookie and sundry liars and pranksters. As we got a bit older it didn't seem too bad, at least all the interesting people from town will be there. Another man said, "When we were kids the Brothers told us that if we were bad we'd go to Hell when we die." After 40 years of marriage you don't have to die to go to hell. *** Here are a few final thoughts: Despite there being a larger than normal offering of 48,990 bales in week 33, we basically saw the market finished unchanged for the week overall. The market eased by up to 20auc/kg on the first day in Sydney, however by the close on Thursday in Melbourne most of these losses had been regained to the EMI close at 1420ac/kg. The Western Australian market also performed strongly to finish 8ac/kg higher for the week. Topmakers were very active in the room this week with the Chinese buying merino fleece and skirting types, whilst a large European topmaker was keen on the crossbred types which remained firm for the week in the 28 micron and broader types and were up to 20ac/kg dearer in the finer crossbred types. Week 34 sees an estimated offering of approximately 50,000 bales

