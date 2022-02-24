Local and state government | Vouchers, art and a favourite spot opens up

community,

A $50 accommodation voucher is set to become available for eligible residents in the Bathurst Electorate as part of the NSW Government's $250 million Stay NSW program. Applications for the vouchers are being rolled out and can be made locally from next Thursday (March 3). The voucher initiative is a commitment to bolster the accommodation industry while getting people excited to travel in NSW. This is a win-win for NSW - the vouchers will give hard hit businesses much needed stimulus, while also encouraging residents to explore our great state. The Stay NSW program has been expanded and fast-tracked, so people can enjoy a staycation sooner. Whether it's a quiet country inn, the family-run caravan park or a hotel in the Sydney CBD, every budget needs a boost this year. Applying is fast and simple via the Service NSW mobile app, through the Service NSW website or by calling 13 77 88 for assistance. People can pool the $50 Stay NSW Vouchers with relatives or mates, with no redemption limit. Apply as soon as you can so you can check-in somewhere special and check-out somewhere new. There are more than 1,200 Stay NSW businesses registered across the State but it is not too late for accommodation premises to get on board as Stay NSW Vouchers are valid until 9 October, 2022. Participating businesses can redeem vouchers seven days a week, including public holidays. Customers will be able to search for places to stay on the easy-to-use business finder. For more information, including details on eligibility plus how and when to apply, visit the Service NSW website. Hundreds of prospective swim teachers will be eligible for free instructor training to help meet demand of the NSW Government's First Lap voucher program, aimed at pre-school water safety. So, whether you're enjoying a splash at the local pool, heading to the beach or going for a dip in a river, it is important that children have the skills and confidence in and around water. The First Lap voucher program provides $100 vouchers to parents, guardians and carers of children aged 3-6 years who are not yet enrolled in school, or kindergarten children who missed out on swimming lessons due to the pandemic. I would like to encourage all young artists in Bathurst and the surrounding region to enter an artwork for the Bathurst Youth Art Prize. There's no theme and the prize has two age categories: 12-18 years and 19-25 years. It is open to all categories of artworks including painting, photography, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking, and video. Entrants will have the chance to win first, second, third or people's choice in either age category from a prize pool of $1000. They also can sell their artwork during the exhibition, with a small commission going to the BRAG Youth Advocates to help fund future initiatives. The finalists will be exhibited at Tremain's Mill from 9am to 1pm on March 12 and13 with a prize ceremony and opening from 1pm to 3pm Saturday, March 12. Entry is free and online entries close midnight, Sunday 6 March. For more information and to enter visit www.bathurstart.com.au/youthartprize The Begonia House is now open weekdays from 9am to 4pm and weekends from 11am to 3pm. It's an opportunity to see a unique display of flowers in full bloom in the historic Begonia House. This stunning display is expected to run through until the end of April so come down to Machattie Park and enjoy one of only a handful of large public garden displays in Australia. Works are currently underway to install street calming devices near Raglan Public School. The devices are being erected on Nelson and Locke Streets to narrow parts of the roads and line marking will also occur to slow traffic down near the school. These improvements will deliver safer areas for children and other pedestrians.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/cca2e7cd-6666-4516-8e4f-b9d9d4bf502d.JPG/r0_257_4032_2535_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg