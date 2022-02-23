sport, local-sport,

THERE'S a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to keep the Bathurst Cycling Club operating at peak performance, as one award winner from Sunday's presentation night can attest to. Much is written and shared about the club's achievements on the track and road but individuals such as the David Carroll Clubperson Award recipient Damien Bennett have just as big a say in the club's success. Bennett was one of the club members leading the push to get the club's canteen at Mount Panorama refurbished, and it proved the be a fruitful exercise for everyone involved. "I was a bit chuffed to win it," Bennett said. "I never knew Dave Carroll personally, but I knew what he had done for this club and other clubs that he had worked for, and he was one of those guys who got stuck into things and made clubs work. "I wanted to do what he would have done, which is try to make the club successful and run well for the benefit of all its members. Some of the names on that award are people who have done great things for the club. "We're very lucky to have that canteen, and council came to us and thought it was time for us to freshen it up. They gave us a list of stuff that we needed to do, looked at what we had in the account, got to work ... and now it looks like a million bucks." Bennett said the outlook for the club across the near future is positive. "This year I've stepped back from the committee after being on and off for a few years, but guys like Dave Hyland and Dave Reece have injected some new ideas into the club after stepping into those roles," he said. "It gives the other committee members a bit of break because a lot of them have been doing it for years. Those guys coming in were willing to give it a go, learn some stuff to keep the club going. "Hopefully that will help us bring new riders, especially juniors, to the club. Toireasa [Gallagher] has got those guys going well, and Marian has her group at WRAS performing well too." Cadel Lovett was the winner of a new major award that recognises the work of the club's outgoing president Marian Renshaw. That was part of a big presentation night for Lovett, who also finished runner-up to David Reece in the Weal Trophy, while Luke Tuckwell claimed third place honours. Jille Harris was the leading female rider. Bathurst Cycling Club also held their criterium championships over the weekend. The event doubled up as the opening round of the Renshaw's Pedal Project BCC Road Series, where the overall honours on the day went to Tuckwell.

