HIS team are facing an unbeaten foe this Sunday but Bathurst under 16s coach Greg Innes knows his group have what it takes to bring down Lachlan in their upcoming Western Cricket Zone game at Forbes. It's been a wild season of up and down results for the Bathurst team, who showed composure with the bat in a win against Mudgee before throwing that resilience with the willow out the window in their recent loss to Dubbo White. This weekend's game will be all about building partnerships for Bathurst as they face their toughest opponent yet. Their openers got off to a strong start against Dubbo but once the middle order was called upon things began to slip from Bathurst's grasp, and that's something Innes isn't hoping to see again. "It was a disappointing loss. Our middle order collapsed and we were cruising before that. I said to the boys that they won four out of the six sessions but they got beaten," he said. "Our first two sessions in the field were great, while the last 10 overs they got away a little bit, and then when we batted we started off well, at 2-99. But after we lost a wicket there were four maiden overs. Then the pressure built up and when that happens the sillier people can play." Lachlan come into the match off a high quality 48-run win over a Mudgee team who pushed the league leaders to the limit. Bathurst will also need to give Lachlan a major push if they want to get the right result. "They're a pretty strong side. They haven't lost a game," Innes said. "They're a zone side, as opposed to a district side, so they come from a long way to play together and they're a strong rep team. If we play for six full sessions then we'll probably beat them, but that's the problem we've got at the moment - going the distance." While Bathurst remain without leading batsman Hugh Taylor for the rest of the season they will welcome back strike bowler Mark Sheather for the Lachlan game. "Hugh's a big loss, and we didn't have Mark against Dubbo - but in saying that, our team still bowled and fielded really well in that game. When you get them for 150 you should be getting that," Innes said. "We have to travel to Forbes too, so it's a bit of a drive, but we'll be training on Friday and getting stuck into it. Hopefully we can move up the ladder a bit."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/75d812c1-0ba9-4e01-a652-4e39e453719d.JPG/r751_67_2374_984_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg