DOUG Hewitt bided his time and launched for home at the perfect moment with Jungle Baby on Wednesday evening as the filly took out the Vale Anne Inwood Pace (1,730 metres) in strong fashion and recorded her third consecutive victory. Jungle Baby ($2.25 favourite) spent her race sitting one out and two back, before Hewitt worked wide on the turn for home and chased down the leaders. Leading pair Blaze Edition and Tulhurst Baby were swept up by Prince Parker and Jungle Baby to their outside, and the new front running duo battled it out over the last 200m. Jungle Baby was a class above as she saw off the challenge from Prince Parker ($3.30, Mitch Turnbull) by 3.4m. Dont Tell Phyllis ($5.50, Amy Rees) came up just shy of nabbing the runner-up spot. The winning mile rate was easily a new career best performance of 1:57.2, with a last half of 57.3 a highlight for the filly after her wide run for home. Jungle Baby's only miss this preparation was her close runner-up finish to Kayser in her first up run. Since then she's won three straight races, two at Blayney and then Wednesday night's success. Winning trainer Bernie Hewitt couldn't be happier with the way Jungle Baby has handled her four starts back from a spell. "She's been in great form and I think she's only been defeated on her first up run. She came into her races without a trial but she's been flying," he said. "It wasn't a super strong race tonight but you've still got to do the job and she did it well. She looks super after the run and she's really matured after her spell. "She had a few problems last term and had a good spell and now she's come back in great form." The victories were spread around the Bathurst Paceway stables on Wednesday night as nine different trainers took the spoils over the nine races. Geoff Lawson's Countrys Daughter and Michael Wood's Prudent Master each claimed big upsets at $41 odds in their races.

