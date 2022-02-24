sport, local-sport,

Bathurst is set to be a full strength when it clashes with Orange in the final of the Central West Cricket Council under 12s on Sunday. Bathurst booked its final spot after a strong 57-run win over Dubbo at Brooke Moore Oval last Sunday, securing the representative team second place on the competition ladder. As Orange finished top at the end of the regular season, it will host Sunday's final at Riawena Oval. READ MORE: Bathurst under 12s coach Andrew Larnach, who has witnessed his side win three games this summer, believes his boys have a fair chance at winning. "I think we're a pretty fair shot," he said. "Orange only beat us by one wicket in the last game, so one more wicket and we would've won the game of cricket. It was a pretty close game. "If they do everything right and do what they do by batting their overs out, they're a chance. "Their bowling has always been good and the fielding has really improved, so if we do everything right we're a good chance." Larnach expects to have his full 14-man squad available for Sunday's match, which means he will have to make some cuts to the team before matchday. "I'll have a full team, everyone should be there," he explained. "We'll have a selection call before hand on Thursday, but we'll have a full squad to pick from." Lochlan Shoemark has been the leading batsman for the under 12s this season, having scored a total of 89 runs from four matches for an average of 22.25. That total has Shoemark second in the overall runs standing, ahead of teammate Connor Hobby (71 from 4 for 17.75) in third. Bathurst also has the best two bowlers in the competition at their disposal, at least according to statistics, with Buster Goninan the leading wicket taker with eight from four matches. Second on that list is Beau Larnach with seven, while Orange's best bowler is Ben Brazier, who is joint third in the overall table with six wickets, however, he did take a five-for against Bathurst on February 13. Bathurst opened its 2021-22 season with a win against Dubbo by one wicket in round three, after the first two rounds were washed out. That was followed by a 37-run win over Mudgee before suffering its one and only loss to Orange in round five. The win over Dubbo last Sunday came in the sixth and final round of the regular season. Sunday's match between Bathurst and Orange is set to get underway from 10am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/52f70da9-2ed8-48a8-bec8-a3390791e6f9.jpg/r61_0_4836_2698_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg