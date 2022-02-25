news, local-news,

The cast and crew of the 2019 Australian film Smoke Between Trees will appear at Metro Cinemas Bathurst on Sunday for a Q and A session following the screening of the film. Smoke Between Trees will screen on Sunday, February 27 from 2pm, with the Q and A to follow at 3.40pm with director Michael Joy and actors Tiriel Mora and Elly Chatfield. READ ALSO: The Farmers Arms to host first heavy metal gig in Bathurst since 2017 The film, most of which was shot in and around the Blue Mountains, is a learning journey about Aboriginal culture, passive racism and the role we all play in creating a better, more tolerant society. Mr Joy said an extensive tour for the film was planned in 2020, but was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. READ ALSO: Organisers confirm Edgell Jog to go ahead in 2022 "We were about to release and had a whole run of independent cinemas in NSW, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia ready to go and then a little bug came along and ended all that,'' he said. Mr Joy consulted numerous First Nation elders from around Australia before creating the film, with a Blue Mountains Gundungurra Aunty gifting him information about Aboriginal burial rituals to use on screen. READ ALSO: Josh Pyke performs first Backyard Sunset Series gig at The Victoria Bathurst Following the Sunday session, Smoke Between Trees will screen at Metro Cinemas Bathurst for the remainder of the week. For more information, visit www.metrocinemas.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/7358ef52-b83c-4ab5-bb73-bff474b8dd9e.jpg/r35_0_966_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg