A DEVELOPMENT application (DA) has been lodged for the beginning stages of a future industrial development in South Bathurst. The DA seeks consent for a four-lot industrial subdivision at 39 Vale Road, which sits on the corner of Vale and Lloyds roads opposite the Bathurst Small Animal Pound. The subject site is approximately 4117 square metres and under the proposal the lots would vary in size from 899.7 and 1257 square metres. ALSO MAKING NEWS: According to the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), all of the proposed lots "are currently vacant and a future industrial development would be permissible subject to a separate development application". The SoEE also refers to concept plans prepared by Brett Moulds Design and Drafting, which indicate where four buildings and a car park would be constructed on the site. The subject site was previously used as a recycling centre, but has been vacant for some time. "There are no buildings on the subject land," the SoEE says. "The site was vacant and vegetated until 2002 when a building and recycling centre was developed on the site. "A timber frame and galvanised steel-clad shed was constructed and the [remainder] of the site was used as a recycling yard. "The shed was destroyed by fire in 2010. The yard continued to be used for the storage of building materials. Imported fill material has been used onsite for levelling." The land the subdivision is proposed for is zoned IN1 General Industrial and the SoEE deems the proposal to be permissible with council consent. "As detailed throughout this report, the proposed subdivision can generally be shown to be consistent with the relevant objectives of the zone," it reads. "The land [is] zoned for industrial purposes for a considerable period of time and the subdivision design is considered an appropriate response taking into account the environmental features and servicing of the site." Following the previous use as a recycling centre, the site was remediated to make it suitable for commercial land use. The SoEE concluded that the proposal should be approved, noting there would be minimal impact on the area from the development and it would result in "positive economic benefits". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/50b5050c-770a-4031-b737-92a1bbef1518.JPG/r0_68_660_441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg