Western Rams women's coach Andrew Pull is expecting big things from Zarlia Griffiths on Sunday, a player he has nicknamed the 'maestro'. Pull has named the talented Panorama Platypi footballer in the second row in the opening round fixture of the NSWRL Women's Country Championships against Monaro at Parkes. While she has been picked in the second row, Pull said that she can play anywhere on the park. "I've nicknamed her the 'maestro' because she has the ability to play every position and play it well," Pull said. READ MORE: "She's got a kicking game like a half, she's strong like a prop and she's got footwork like a back. She's an amazing rugby league player and she's really reliable. "She works hard and she's committed to the game. I'll be looking towards her to playing big minutes in the game on Sunday." Griffiths is one of two Bathurst-based players included in the team for the opening round match, with winger Demi Chapman the other. "She's a genuine back, but she's an exciting back," Pull said on Chapman. "I don't think we've quite unlocked her full potential. At the moment, she loves playing and is strong as an ox. I think she's a potential try scorer." All round, Pull's team is littered with great success stories. Rams centre Harriet Messner hails from Lightning Ridge and will make the five-hour journey from her home town to play in Parkes on Sunday. Rebecca Ford returns to the Western fold after starting a family, Tori Canham has regained her position in the centres after missing selection in the past couple of years, while Emily Caton is back after returning from an awful arm injury back in 2020. There's also a strong group of 19-year-old rookies that will be looking to impress including Jess Pearson, Hannah Carroll, Rebecca Prestwidge and Hayley Andrews. "Its exciting, players that age bring unbridled enthusiasm to our sessions and overall squad," Pull said. "19-year-old's don't get pressured in big games. They have no fear of the result, they just love playing and they just play footy. "That's what we want - be positive, use our skills and play the game." Pull said he's feeling confident that his Western team can enjoy plenty of success this season. "I'm really confident that we're going to play well because we've got some really experienced players that have been around and played a lot of rep football," he said. "I think with the mixture of the experience and the rookies, we'll have a really good shot at it. "Are we going to win and go all the way? You never know what happens with the opposition on the day and how they play. It's Country Championships, so it's going to be tight but we're certainly going to turn up to play. "I'm really excited for Western Division and I'm really excited for the players." Kick-off at Pioneer Oval is at 2.40pm.

