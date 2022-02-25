community,

Eight of Bathurst's most dedicated poets have joined forces to publish their works in a new anthology comprising poems written during the pandemic. The anthology, Out...From Behind the Mask features selected poems from members of the Bathurst Poets group, including Sue Bowden, Jennie Pottie and David Stanley. Ms Bowden said the poems incorporate a wide range of themes, and reflect a period of time where members have had more time on their hands to construct meaningful and expressive verses. READ ALSO: Bathurst author David Stanley launches final book in Ironbark Creek series "Whenever we meet as a group, we approach poetry writing under a core theme and when it came to putting this anthology together, we wanted a series of poems with hopeful messages for the future," she said. "Considering we, as a community, have faced such a difficult two years, we wanted to produce words of encouragement for people to take on board as they come out the other side." The anthology was supported by a $250 grant from Bathurst Regional Council to assist with the printing process, with Bathurst Commercial Printers offering a discount to the group for printing. READ ALSO: Grant Maskill-Dowton named Bathurst's top agent in 2022 RateMyAgent awards Ms Pottie said the composition of the anthology has helped unearthed a number of closet poets. "In the past, I was only able to write poetry when I was either very happy or very sad, but since attending this group, it has enabled me to find more inspiration for putting verses together," she said. "It's a very safe and encouraging group to be a part of." Mr Stanley said the group meets on Thursdays once a month at the Upstairs Startup Hub in Russell Street, where all forms of poetry are always welcome. READ ALSO: The Farmers Arms to host first heavy metal gig in Bathurst since 2017 "We regularly perform poetry live at The Victoria Bathurst's open mic nights, and continued to meet virtually throughout the pandemic," he said. "Around 16 people are regularly engaged with our group, and part of the reason we put this anthology together is to entice other budding poets in the community." The anthology is available for $10 from BooksPlus Bathurst. For more information visit the Bathurst Poets Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/0c2ecdcf-69bd-42b8-8660-8c23cc8cccb5.JPG/r2_20_4606_2621_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg